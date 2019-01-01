The Gaurs kept a clean sheet for the fifth consecutive game and leapfrogged Bengaluru to the summit...

FC Goa continued their goal scoring parties as they dismantled Kerala Blasters 4-0 in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19 tie at the Fatorda stadium, Goa, on Monday evening

Ferran Corominas (22'), Edu Bedia (25') and Hugo Boumous were on target as the Gaurs climbed up to the top of the league table overtaking Bengaluru FC.

Sergio Lobera fielded an unchanged first 11 for the hosts as goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz made his return into the squad to replace Laxmikant Kattimani on the bench. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters coach Nelo Vingada brought in Cyril Kali and Lalruatthara for Pritam Singh and Keziron Kizito.

Ruatthara was given a run for his money as Jackichand Singh got past his marker twice in opening 10 minutes and also shot wide on one occasion. The FC Goa winger was unlucky to see his shot come off the woodwork in the next instance he decided to get the better of Anas Edathodika from distance as goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh was slightly off his line too.

Other than Slivisa Stojanovik chasing a back pass by Lenny Rodrigues to Naveen Kumar that was cleared by Goa's goalkeeper, the Blasters had a clearer opportunity in the 15th minute but Stojanovik was guilty of fluffing his shot.

Although Kerala found the back of the net first in a lovely one-two by Stojanovic and Poplatnik in which the former was adjudged off-side, it was a matter of time Goa got ahead with Corominas calmly steering his header off Brandon Fernandes' cross from the left into the far top corner in the 22nd minute.

Just three minutes on, Dheeraj made a mess of it all by offering Edathodika's back-pass in the path of Corominas who set up Bedia to place the ball past the last man Sandesh Jhingan and into the bottom right corner.

On resumption of play, Stojanovik found himself wrong-footed after Courage Pekuson had done the spadework while Dheeraj pulled off a good save to deny Mandar Rao Dessai from close range after the Goa skipper got on the end of Corominas' lob.

Sahal Abdul Samad did force a save from Naveen Kumar in the 53rd minute but Ahmed Jahouh would otherwise spoil almost anything that came in his path. Among the many times, Jahouh won the ball back for his side, he sent Corominas through ball in the 58th minute but the Spaniard's eventual shot was blocked by Poplatnik.

Lobera's intentions were to kill it further by replacing Jahouh with Boumous, who took just five minutes to get on the scoresheet. The Moroccan took Bedia's pass and danced past Jhingan to make it 3-0 in the 78th minute.

Corominas' replacement in Zaid Krouch was also close to scoring soon after being introduced as the latter hit the side netting in the 81st minute.

Bedia could have added his name among the goalscorers but his flicked attempt, after being found unmarked in the box by Krouch, came off the horizontal.