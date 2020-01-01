Katsumi Yusa's first half strike was cancelled out by Rochharzela's penalty goal as Aizawl snatched a point from Chennai...

held defending champions to a 1-1 draw in an 2019-20 clash on Sunday at the JLN Stadium in Coimbatore.

Katsumi Yusa's strike (40') had given the hosts the lead but Rochharzela's goal (54') from the penalty spot sealed a point for Aizawl.

Chennai City climbed up to the sixth position on the league table with 16 points from 13 matches while Aizawl remained 10th with 15 points.

Akbar Nawaz made three changes to the Chennai City lineup which managed a draw against TRAU in their last game. Jockson Dhas, Charles Lourdusamy and Varun Mathur were replaced by Rohit Mirza, Jishnu Balakrishnan and Pravitto Raju.

Stanley Rozario made two changes to the Aizawl FC starting 11 as Richard Kassaga and Jonathan Lalrawngbawla replaced Lalthlalova and William Lalnunfela.

Chennai City dominated proceedings right from the off and came close to breaking the deadlock in the ninth minute. Rohit Mirza followed a through ball into the box and squared it to the middle for Vijay Nagappan who attempted a shot but Aizawl custodian Zothanmawia stopped the ball from going in.

Nawaz replaced ineffective Mirza in the 38th minute as he introduced Syed Suhail Pasha into the match. The substitution proved to be a masterstroke as Katsumi Yusa handed Chennai the lead from Pasha’s lay-off.

Fito Miranda sent a long ball into the box and Pasha laid the ball off for Yusa in the air and Japanese midfielder converted with a simple header.

The hosts could have doubled their lead within three minutes of the second half. Pravitto Raju made a run down the right side and hit the ball across the face of goal but Fito Miranda’s strike from close range hit the crossbar.

Rochharzela equalised for Aizawl in the 54th minute from a penalty. Roberto Eslava brought down Justice Morgan inside the box and Chennai City were forced to settle for a draw.