Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims Lionel Messi is 'in a category of his own' above Diego Maradona & Pele amid 'amazing' start to Argentina's 2026 World Cup campaign

Former Barcelona and AC Milan striker Ibrahimovic believes Messi’s latest achievement has settled the long-running debate over the greatest player in football history. He also praised Messi’s consistency across nearly two decades at the highest level.

Speaking to FOX Sports, Ibrahimovic said: "I don’t think there’s any debate left now. When you become the all-time top scorer in World Cup history, win the thing, dominate it across different generations, and keep producing at 38 years of age, what more do people want?

"We spend years comparing him to everyone else, but even the greats before him can’t match the complete body of work. Pele, [Diego] Maradona, [Johan] Cruyff, whoever you want to name, they were all brilliant, but Messi’s numbers, longevity, and trophies put him in a category of his own."