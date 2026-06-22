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Zlatan Ibrahimovic brutally roasts Belgium after 0-0 draw with Iran leaves World Cup hopes in the balance
Zlatan delivers snooze-fest verdict
Ibrahimovic has never been one to mince his words, and the legendary Swedish striker turned pundit was in no mood for pleasantries after Belgium's 0-0 draw with Iran. Speaking on FOX Sports alongside his former Barcelona team-mate Thierry Henry, Ibrahimovic gave a brutally honest assessment of the entertainment value provided by Rudi Garcia’s men.
"In the first half almost I fell asleep, in the second, I fell asleep. From this match I think there is not much to comment on, another draw, so let's see what happens in the next match. But, yes, I'll let my team-mates comment on it," Ibrahimovic said.
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Rudi Garcia calls for calm
Despite the mounting criticism and Zlatan's stinging comments, Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia has urged supporters and media to maintain their composure. The Frenchman insisted that while the lack of a victory is disappointing, panic is not the answer as they remain in control of their own destiny.
"We haven't achieved the victory, it's a shame, but now we have to stay calm in this situation and focus on the match against New Zealand," Garcia stated in his post-match press conference.
Courtois points to finishing woes
The coach's assessment of Belgium's performance received a nod from Thibaut Courtois. The goalkeeper assessed the team is creating enough opportunities but failing to convert them into goals.
"In the end, what we are lacking are goals. Both in the Egypt match and today against Iran we had many opportunities, but we failed to score a goal and that is what changes the games," Courtois admitted in the mixed zone.
- AFP
Pressure mounts on the Red Devils
The result sees Belgium sitting on just two points after two games in Group G, having played out a 1-1 draw with Egypt in their opener. With the "Golden Generation" labels long gone, the current crop is struggling to find any offensive rhythm, leaving their qualification hopes hanging by a thread ahead of a crucial final group game against New Zealand. For a team boasting some of the highest-rated creative talents in world football, the lack of clinical finishing has become a glaring issue.