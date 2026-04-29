“You’ve got to have some nerve to do that against the GOAT, Manuel Neuer,” the streaming service commented beneath the published video. It is unclear exactly when the incident between the Bayern captain and the ball boy occurred during the match. Nevertheless, Bayern still have a chance to reach the Champions League final in Budapest after falling behind 2–5.

The German record champions then mounted a remarkable comeback in the first leg of the semi-final and now travel to Munich’s Allianz Arena for the return fixture on 6 May trailing 4-5. When Ousmane Dembélé’s stunning fifth goal for Paris in the 58th minute appeared to make the task insurmountable, Bayern still refused to surrender.

Neuer, however, refused to accept that. “After the fifth goal I went over to a few team-mates and said we could still get something from the game, or at least improve the result,” he explained afterwards. His priority, he added, was to convey the right body language: “to show that we’re not going to crumble or give up now.”