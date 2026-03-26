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yes cup milano
Redazione Calciomercato

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Yes Cup 2026: Italy’s biggest international youth football tournament over Easter returns to Milan

Milan is preparing to host the Yes Cup once again – Italy’s largest international youth football tournament over the Easter period – which will mark its fifth edition in 2026.

Increasingly international, increasingly popular and increasingly capable of engaging the city: the Yes Cup will return to the pitch from 2 to 5 April 2026, during the traditional Easter holiday period.

Sixteen sports centres across Milan and the wider metropolitan area will be ready to host the matches of an event that continues to grow year after year.



  • GROWING FIGURES

    The figures speak louder than words when it comes to the evolution of the tournament organised by AL2 Sport.

    In 2026, 26 nations will be represented, compared to 18 in the previous edition. Notable new additions include Japan, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Chile and Iceland, confirming the event’s increasingly global reach.

    The number of participating teams is also growing: there will be 272, compared to 176 in the last edition.

    The teams will be divided into 14 categories – 10 for boys and 4 for girls – ranging from Under-8s to Under-19s.

    A total of 618 matches will be played over the four days of the tournament, with over 4,500 young athletes ready to enjoy a unique sporting and personal experience.

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  • ITALY AND THE WORLD IN MILAN

    The Yes Cup brings together culture, sport and local communities.

    Alongside numerous European and international teams, Italy remains a key player, with many regions represented: Lombardy, the host region, Piedmont, Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Tuscany, Marche, Umbria, Apulia and Sicily.

    There will be 49 teams from abroad, with delegations from all over the world bringing different languages, traditions and cultures to Milan, united by the same passion for football.

  • OPENING CEREMONY AT SAN SIRO

    Following last year’s huge success, the opening ceremony will once again take place at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, the ‘Scala of football’. The stadium’s first tier will be decked out in the flags of the participating nations, creating a huge international celebration of youth sport that will involve nearly 9,000 people, including athletes, families, staff and guests.

    It is also a symbolic setting in the run-up to the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, for which San Siro will be one of the key venues during the Olympic celebrations.

    The evening will be hosted by Gli Autogol, among the most popular sports content creators in Italy, alongside Radio Number One, the event’s media partner, which will entertain the audience with music, entertainment and live broadcasts. There will also be guests and key figures from the world of football, both past and present.

    The executive lounge on the first red tier will be dedicated to the sponsors and partners supporting the event and continuing to invest in youth sport.

    Children and young people from all over the world will thus be united by a single passion: football, with the ball becoming a tool for bringing people together, fostering friendship and sharing, without barriers and without discrimination.

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  • THE PARTNERS OF THE YES CUP

    The growth of the Yes Cup is also made possible thanks to the support of companies and organisations that share the values of sport, education and community spirit.

    Partners for the 2026 edition of the event, promoted by CSAIn Lombardia, include S. Bernardo, Edilkamin, Go2Pro, Balconi, Ca’ di Rajo, Edison, Festina Orologi, GioiaPura – Migio, Checkpoint, Cantun Bakery & Bistrot, Grandi Forni Italiani, IH Hotels, Goleador, San Carlo with Unica Chips, SVE, AIS and Italian Taste Experience

    A network of companies and institutions that has chosen to support the event and actively promote the development of youth sport.


  • CHARITY PROJECT

    The Yes Cup is not just about sport, but also about social commitment and inclusion.

    For the 2026 edition, the tournament is revamping its charity initiative: for every goal scored, €1 will be donated to the Laureus Italia Foundation, transforming the excitement on the pitch into tangible opportunities for many young people and ensuring they have the chance to play sport.

    The Laureus Italia Foundation promotes sport as a tool for education and social inclusion, offering free sporting and educational activities to children and young people from vulnerable socio-economic backgrounds and helping to strengthen community spirit and cohesion.



  • CATEGORIES AND TEAMS

    The categories involved:



    U17: 16 teams

    U16: 20 teams

    U15: 20 teams

    U14: 20 teams

    U13: 32 teams

    U12: 20 teams

    U11: 24 teams

    U10: 24 teams

    U9: 24 teams

    U8: 16 teams

    U19: 12 teams

    U17: 12 teams

    U15: 20 teams

    U13: 12 teams




    Participating nations:

    Italy

    Scotland

    Netherlands

    Denmark

    Poland

    England

    Germany

    Switzerland

    Iceland

    Hong Kong

    USA

    Belgium

    Chile

    Norway

    France

    Japan

    Ireland

    Greece

    Slovakia

    Montenegro

    Saudi Arabia

    Lithuania

    Luxembourg

    Finland

    Austria

    Serbia


    Some professional teams


    Women’s Serie A

    Inter Women

    Como Women

    Parma Women


    Women’s Serie B

    Como 1907

    Brescia Women


    Men's Serie A

    Como 1907


    Men's Lega Pro

    Pro Patria    


    Teams from the Lombardy Region:

    Sesto 2012

    Città di Opera

    Rogoredo 84

    Folgore Legnano

    AC Mazzo 80

    San Giuliano City

    Briantea

    Lena Academy

    Buccinasco

    Viscontini

    Vibe Ronchese

    Victor Rho

    Garlasco

    Pozzuolo

    Magenta

    Schiaffino Centre

    Pavese Academy

    Zibido San Giacomo

    Villapizzone

    Legnarello

    Seregno

    Paullese

    Luino

    Borghetto Lodigiano

    Cisanese

    Albuzzano

    Vogherese Sports Club

    SS Martiri

    Cimiano

    Folgore Caratese

    Vigor Academy Senago

    Castellanzese

    Real Trezzano

    Fanfulla

    Vela Mesero

    Baggio II

    Morazzone

    Palazzolo

    Pontevecchio

    AL2 Sport

    Liscate

    Pioltellese

    Cesate

    Santo Stefano Ticino

    Borgomanero Academy

    Biassono

    Club Milano

    Inverigo

    San Vittore Locate

    San Colombano

    Luisago Grandate

    Quinto Romano

    Gambolò

    Airoldi

    Rondinera

    Orobica

    Rhodense

    Pro Sesto

    Arsaghese

    Lecco Women

    CB Academy

    San Bernardo