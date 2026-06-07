Yaya Toure takes his first managerial job as Man City legend appointed by surprise Champions League club

Toure has reportedly agreed terms with Slovan Bratislava to become their new head coach, bringing an end to his long wait for a top job. The 43-year-old has been steadily building his coaching CV since retiring in 2019, but this appointment marks his official graduation to the hot seat. According to reports from Sky Sports, the Ivorian is ready to take the reins of a club that dominates its domestic landscape after winning their eighth straight league title in 2025-26.

The move comes after a series of high-profile apprentice roles across Europe and the Middle East. Toure was most recently part of the technical staff for the Saudi Arabian national team. His journey to this point has also included stints at Tottenham’s academy and as an assistant at Standard Liege, proving he has been willing to do the hard yards before taking a lead role.







