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Argentina and Germany WC 2026 away kitsadidas
Renuka Odedra

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World Cup 2026 kits: Argentina, Germany, Mexico, Portugal & all the top teams' jerseys revealed

Rep your team in time for a summer of football

With winter dawning on us for many of us around the world, we can only dream of a summer of football. Hang tight because it won't be long until the World Cup 2026 comes around and kicks off on June 11, as the United States, Mexico and Canada aim to host the best edition of the competition yet.

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Lionel Scaloni and Argentina will look to defend their World Cup title, which they won at Qatar 2022. It was their third World Cup success story as Lionel Messi and co finally got their hands on the coveted trophy.

Ahead of the competition, some of the biggest brands, including adidas, Nike, PUMA, and more, have launched new kits for fresh new looks on the pitch. On November 5th 2025, adidas launched the home kits for 22 nations, including the likes of holders Germany, Spain, Belgium, joint hosts Mexico and many more. The collection combines historic visual identities and traditions of each nation and portrays them in a modernist, forward-looking aesthetic.

adidas WC kits adidas

The bold array of jerseys reflects the heart of each nation via colourways and patterns that celebrate key aspects of each nation’s identity. From their rich histories to famous landscapes, traditional architecture and iconic past kit designs, each jersey aims to unite fans around a shared passion for their nation.

PUMA followed suit on December 4th 2025, unveiling kits for Portugal, Austria, Czechia, Iceland, and Switzerland that explore identity, heritage, and we're here for the stunning designs.

The latest big drop of kits was on March 20th 2026, as adidas unveiled the official away kits for all 25 partner federations. Drawing from the unique culture of each nation, the away jerseys reinterpret classic adidas World Cup aesthetics – such as geometric patterns and stylised vertical lines – in a modern, contemporary style that resonates with fans and athletes alike. 

adidas 2026 away world cup kitsadidas

adidas' story with football runs deep, from performance on the pitch to cultural influence in the streets. Making its mark on the biggest stage of world football for the first time in 36 years, the adidas Trefoil – adidas’ mark of originality - is printed onto the right side of each chest.  With each jersey paying tribute to the football culture of the 90s, reimagined for the demands of the athlete today, and built proudly for the culture and community of athletes and fans that will wear them. 

So, whether you'll be watching at home, throwing a watch party with friends or making the trip out to watch the World Cup in person, you need to look the part. Let GOAL break down the full release, so you can get yourself kitted out for the big tournament:

Shop: World Cup 2026 kits

  • Algeria Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Algeria I Home

    Inspired by the sand dunes of the Algerian desert, the Algeria home jersey boasts a dynamic stripe graphic layout in beige and white, with a vibrant green finish across the neckline and shoulders. This articulation of the undulating dunes iconic to the country, connects the team to home, alongside 'Algeria which appears in Arabic on the back of the neck.

    Algeria kits at adidasShop now 

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  • Algeria Away kit WC 26adidas

    Algeria I Away

    Inspired by the vibrant colours of the rocky deserts and lush oases found across Algeria, the away jersey features interspersed vertical green stripes set against a striking deep green, reflective of the country’s unique landscapes and traditional palette. “ALGERIA” is proudly inscribed in Arabic across the back of the neck, connecting the team to their homeland, on their World Cup journey.

    Algeria kits at adidasShop now 

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  • Argentina Home WC 2026 Kit 2adidas

    Argentina I Home

    The traditional Argentine vertical stripes in sky blue and white take on a shapeshifting look, with a unique 3 coloured fading effect, channelling the blue tones from the three previous World Cup winning shirts – 1978, 1986 & 2022. The back neck sees a bespoke sign-off reading ‘1896’ – celebrating the founding date of the AFA. 

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  • Argentina Away kit WC 26Getty Images

    Argentina I Away

    The away jersey draws from Argentina’s rich artistic heritage, featuring a distinct swirling blue graphic pattern inspired by the nation’s traditional motifs. Hints of white on a black base enhance the stylised lines, intricate floral swirls, and climbing plants, bringing the design to life in striking contrast. Etched onto the back of the neck is a bespoke “Argentina” motif sat in front of the Sol de Mayo, the national sun symbol. 

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  • Belgium Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Belgium I Home

    Belgium’s home kit takes inspiration from the prominent Gothic stained-glass windows found across the Nation’s architecture. Icons representing the Red Devils, and the Red Flames - the nicknames of the Men’s and Women’s teams are repeated in this style across the jersey’s red base. The trims of the shoulders and cuffs are finished in a black and yellow detailing, leaning into the colours of the country’s flag.

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  • Belgium Away kit WC 26adidas

    Belgium I Away

    The away jersey adorns an all-over pattern in a light blue, pink, and white colourway, formed as a tribute to Belgian artist René Magritte and the famed Belgian surrealist movement. Layered lines and shapes create a sense of depth and movement, in a playful nod to Magritte’s work. Fans will also recognise iconic elements of the nation’s crest, as well as symbols of football, such as the ball and pitch line markings. A twist on his The Treachery of Images artwork – which traditionally reads ‘Ceci n'est pas une pipe’ meaning “This is not a pipe”, is visible as a subtle detail in the neck of the jersey: ‘Ceci n'est pas un maillot’, saying “This is not a jersey”.

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  • Chile Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Chile I Home

    Chile’s national bird, the Condor, takes centre stage across their home jersey. Sitting on a traditional red base, an all-over printed pattern echoes the feathers of the bird, whilst on the back of the neck, the Condor appears again, in the form of a bespoke sign-off icon. 

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  • Chile Away kit WC 26adidas

    Chile I Away

    Chile’s away kit takes its look from the flowering desert, a rare phenomenon of the Atacama Desert. Celebrating the country’s unique natural landscape, striking pink flowers feature in an all-over graphic print on an off-white base, with subtle brown detailing representing the cracks from which they emerge. The design is finished with a shield motif taken from the Federation crest across the back of the neck in black.

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  • Colombo Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Colombia I Home

    The Colombia home kit is inspired by magical realism, an artistic style that fuses fantastic elements with realistic environments, often represented by yellow butterflies. It is paired with blue shorts and red socks, creating an unmistakably Colombian look

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  • Colombia Away kit WC 26adidas

    Colombia I Away

    The away jersey celebrates Colombia’s unique biodiversity, blending the palette of its two coastlines. The design features an all-over repeating pattern that mixes the darker blue shades of the Pacific Ocean and lighter ones of the Caribbean Sea, brought to life through staggered vertical lines. A bold yellow trim detailing across the 3-stripes, cuffs, and logos is mirrored in the word “COLOMBIA” across the back of the neck, evoking a sense of pride and connection to their land. 

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  • Costa Rica Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Costa Rica I Home

    Costa Rica’s home kit features a vibrant, all-over repeating graphic print built using elements such as leaves, toucans and smiles in red, blue and pink – all visuals that celebrate ‘Pura Vida’. This term, which can be found across the back neck of the jersey, is a deeply ingrained national attitude, synonymous with optimism, gratitude, contentment and harmonious living with nature. An attitude that Costa Ricans pride themselves on.

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  • Costa Rica Away kit WC 26adidas

    Costa Rica I Away

    A dynamic all-over blue and fuchsia graphic adorns the Costa Rica away kit, incorporating elements from the iconic Toucan – a bird found in Costa Rica – with leaves from the vast rainforests in which they inhabit. The birds’ vibrant colours and social nature, reflects the nation’s lively, happy and friendly culture – embodied in the phrase ‘Pura Vida’, etched on the back of the neck.

    Costa Rica kits at adidasShop now 

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  • Curucao Away kit WC 26adidas

    Curaçao I Away

    The Curaçao away kit celebrates the capital city, Willemstad, and the colourful buildings that reside in its Punda and Otrobanda districts. These districts, a UNESCO World Heritage site, are characterized by vibrant, sunlit facades and are represented across this design via its pastel yellow base and bold pink, turquoise, and orange stripes. Completing the aesthetic is an intricate blue detailing that flows through the sleeves, cuffs, and the outline of the adidas logo and national badge.

  • Germany Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Germany I Home

    Championing Germany’s previous successes in this tournament, the home jersey pays homage to some of the nation’s most iconic shirts. The repeating diamond shape and chevron detailing are each inspired by the iconic graphics from previous shirts, including the 2014 World Cup-winning shirt.

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  • Germany Away kit WC 26adidas

    Germany I Away

    Continuing the visual language of the home kit, diagonal chevrons are re-imagined as an all-over pattern in navy blue, forming a rhythmic repeat of three interlocking shapes. The colour palette blends hues from different eras of DFB history. It features a nod to the classic blue quarter zips worn in 1954, as well as the classic blue and white training tops of the 60s, 70s, and 80s, while aqua-blue accents reference the bold coloured training wear of the 90s. All engineered to create a striking and strong visual effect. A subtle flag label sign-off at the hem of the jersey celebrates the long-standing partnership between adidas and Germany since 1954.

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  • Hungary Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Hungary I Home

    Hungary’s home jersey arrives in the country’s traditional dark red, combined with elements of white and green to represent the colours of the Hungarian flag. The jersey celebrates the 125th anniversary of the Hungarian Football Federation with a special jubilee logo, while the country crest and Federation logo feature above the heart and on the right side of the chest, respectively. 'Magyarország', meaning Hungary, signs off the design on the back of the neck.

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  • Hungary Away kit WC 26adidas

    Hungary I Away

    The jersey takes its colour inspiration from the country’s national colours – combining a white base, with deep red detailing across the shoulders and biceps, to celebrate the federation’s 125th anniversary. The shirt is finished with a bespoke 125 back-neck sign off, in dark gold.

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  • Italy Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Italy I Home

    Tradition meets innovation in the Italy home Jersey - inspired by the rich heritage of Italian football, the shirt celebrates the essence of the Italian Football Federation with its bold design. Azzurra, referring to the National team’s nickname and the colour of the jersey, meaning ‘the blue,’ appears in gold lettering across the back of the shirt neck.

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  • Italy Away kit WC 26adidas

    Italy I Away

    Based on traditional Italian tailoring and inspired by smart suit jackets previously worn by the national team during historic celebratory moments, the jersey features an all-over light blue-and-white pattern that replicates the intricate weaves found on garments of this type.  The sleeves, logos, and numbering are completed with marine blue and gold detailing. Meanwhile, a monogram-inspired “Italia” on the back of the neck celebrates a personalised embroidery style that signifies ownership and identity. 

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  • Japan Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Japan I Home

    The classic blue of the Japanese home jersey is brought to life using an abstract graphic with ash blue linear details, reflecting the famed haze found on the horizon where sky and sea meet in Japan. The Japanese flag sits proudly as a sign-off across the back of the neck.

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  • Japan Away kit WC 26adidas

    Japan I Away

    Drawing inspiration from “Colours Beyond the Horizon”, the Japan away design is brought to life through a stripe graphic featuring 12 distinct colours that represent the nation's unity and bond, on and off the pitch. Set against an off-white base and 11 fading vertical lines run down the shirt in a rain-like effect, symbolising each of the 11 on-pitch players, while a bold central stripe takes the colour of the red sun of the national flag to represent the heart of the team – its fans. The Japanese flag is stamped on the back of the neck as a symbol of national pride and collective identity. 

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  • Mexico Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Mexico I Home

    Heritage and future come together in the new México home shirt. This jersey represents the energy and pride that will unite generations of fans during the upcoming FIFA World Cup. It celebrates the unwavering support of a nation that lives and breathes football, where every shared moment reflects the heart of México. On the back of the neck, the phrase 'SOMOS MÉXICO', meaning 'We Are México', appears as a symbol of the unity and passion that define the Mexican spirit.

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  • Mexico Away kit WC 26adidas

    Mexico I Away

    Taking inspiration from Mexico’s rich history, the away jersey features an all-over grey graphic on a white base, inspired by patterns known as ‘Grecas’ found in traditional architecture and art. The recurring all-over motif features a repeating pattern of abstract stairs, referencing the stepped exteriors often found on traditional Mexican buildings. The phrase “SOMOS MÉXICO”, meaning “We Are México”, is inscribed on the back of the neck and symbolises the unity and passion that define the Mexican spirit ahead of hosting their record 3rd FIFA World Cup. 

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  • Northern Ireland Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Northern Ireland I Home

    Northern Ireland’s home jersey features a teal and green base, punctuated by an abstract graphic inspired by the dynamic lines of the country’s architecture, connecting fans and players to the heart of the country. 

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  • Northern Ireland Away kit WC 26adidas

    Northern Ireland I Away

    Influenced by the unwavering support of the fans, the cloud white away jersey is punctuated by mint green lines running diagonally across the front – a colour combination adored by the fans. The number 12 is etched in Roman numerals on the back of the neck, as a further tribute to the support the team receives from those in the stands. 

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  • Peru Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Peru I Home

    Inspired by the three topographical elements found in Peru – Coastline, Highlands and Rainforests, a red sash proudly features as an all-over graphic print across the white base of Peru’s home jersey. The print is created using abstract line drawings which form symbols of each landscape, such as a penguin for Coastline and a forest leaf for Rainforest. A back neck sign-off of ‘PERU’ is formed using a similar graphic font style.

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  • Peru Away kit WC 26adidas

    Peru I Away

    Celebrating Peru’s vibrant ‘Chicha’ design culture, often found on traditionally colourful posters and art, the away jersey adorns a black base complemented with a trefoil badge and three stripes on the shoulder in fluorescent colours – Magenta, Solar Yellow and Solar Orange. A “Peru” tag on the back of the neck carries those same ‘Chica’ inspired colours, tying the design together.

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  • Portugal PUMA WC 26 kit PUMA

    Portugal I Home

    The Portugal home kit is crafted to channel the power of the ocean and the passion that fuels the nation on the world stage. The iconic red base is overlaid with wave-inspired detailing and green accents - a visual nod to the country’s maritime roots and its relentless, fearless spirit.

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  • Qatar Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Qatar I Home

    Designed to honour the zig-zag line that divides the white and maroon sections of the Qatar national flag, the maroon Qatar home kit is punctuated by a series of darker serrated lines running down the centre of the shirt, with ‘Qatar’ in Arabic incorporated as a sign-off on the back of the neck. 

    Qatar kits at adidasShop now

  • Qatar Away kit WC 26adidas

    Qatar I Away

    An abstract grey wave-like graphic transcends Qatar’s away jersey. Inspired by the desert dunes, the pattern takes on the geometry and shapes seen across the breathtaking landscape. “Qatar” is etched in Arabic across the back of the neck, as a symbol of national pride and unity.

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  • Saudi Arabia Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Saudi Arabia I Home

    The Saudi Arabia home kit presents a unique purple and dark green all-over print, inspired by the elaborately decorated doorways found in the country and featuring vibrant details borrowed from the region’s lavender fields. Set against a deep green base, the striking design also draws inspiration from cherished country symbols - the falcon and the palm tree, but partnered with geometric patterns to create a modern aesthetic.

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  • Saudi Arabia Away kit WC 26adidas

    Saudi Arabia I Away

    Saudi Arabia’s away kit features a bespoke weave pattern often found on various traditional garments, against a pearlescent white base – capturing the vibrant essence of Saudi fashion. The logo and crest are finished in a royal gold detailing, while the neckline and number is subtly highlighted in the nation’s deep green. The Saudi Arabian emblem, depicting a palm tree and crossed swords, is printed on the back as a nod to heritage and identity.

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  • Scotland Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Scotland I Home

    On Scotland’s home jersey, the traditional saltire, found on Scotland’s flag, takes centre stage as a repeating deep-blue pattern across the customary home jersey blue. The saltire graphic is also featured across the back of the neck as a sign-off detail.

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  • Scotland Away kit WC 26adidas

    Scotland I Away

    The away jersey reintroduces scarlet red tones, in a nod to the history of some of Scotland’s classic kits. Punctuated by thin, purple vertical stripes, it creates a sleek, contemporary update to a timeless design. A purple and green thistle, Scotland’s national flower symbolizing resilience, adorns the back of the neck in a subtle sign-off.

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  • SA 2026 kitadidas

    South Africa I Home

    South Africa's 2026 home jersey retains the unmistakable yellow base with green trim, a colour palette synonymous with national pride. Elevated detailing and refined construction modernise the silhouette, delivering a performance-driven jersey built for the demands of today’s global game.

    Most notably, the updated design pays tribute to South Africa’s 12 official languages - a powerful reflection of the nation’s diversity, unity, and shared love for football. The subtle graphic elements woven into the fabric symbolise the many voices that rise together in stadiums across the country and around the world. 

    South Africa kits at adidasShop now

  • South Africa I Away

    The away jersey makes a bold statement in South Africa’s iconic green and gold – a combination of colours deeply rooted in their sporting identity. Blending heritage and sophistication, a traditional green forms the base with detailed white and gold trims on the collar, a tribute to the prestige and progression of football in the country. Gold and white accents adorn the cuffs and logos, reflecting a timeless elegance, while embodying the nation’s ambition to shine on the football’s biggest stage.

    South Africa kits at adidasShop now

  • Spain Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Spain I Home

    Spain’s home kit for World Cup 2026 arrives in a clean, pinstripe finish, with the red base punctuated by repeating yellow vertical lines that draw visual cues from the national flag and crest. The spirit of the nation will be carried by the players with the word ESPANA seen written on the back of the shirt neck. 

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  • Spain Africa Away kit WC 26adidas

    Spain I Away

    Spain’s away jersey design taps into the nation’s illustrious literary history. An intricate all-over pyrite colour pattern, inspired by the drawings and graphics found in classic books and manuscripts, punctuates an off-white base that reflects the colour of a page. The sleeves and neckline feature gold and burgundy details, while “ESPAÑA” is etched onto the back of the neck, with the distinctive letter Ñ celebrating the Spanish language and its culture heritage.

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  • Sweden Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Sweden I Home

    The traditional yellow and blue colours associated with Sweden’s home shirt are given a modern twist to pay homage to the country’s 70’s era. The design features a tonal graphic built into the fabric, inspired by the popular flower stitching commonly found on jeans and traditional Swedish folk dresses from the era. The nostalgia-led shirt allows fans to celebrate their heritage with a fresh, yet familiar, aesthetic, which is completed with modern typography on the back of the neck reading ‘Sverige’ – or Sweden in English.

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  • Sweden Away kit WC 26adidas

    Sweden I Away

    Taking its visual cues and aesthetics from 70s patterns, three different tones of blue come together on Sweden’s away jersey to form a bold, all-over graphic design, a nod to the nation’s rich cultural heritage. With modern typography on the back of the neck reading ‘Sverige’ - or Sweden in English – this retro influence, blended with a contemporary touch, gives the design a fresh look for today’s fans. 

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  • Switzerland 2026 home kit PUMA

    Switzerland I Home

    Switzerland's 2026 kit design sticks with the nation's signature deep red base, elevated with white graphic accents and bold chevron details that nod to Swiss precision and heritage. Puma’s modern template brings lightweight performance fabric and ergonomic cuts, ensuring the shirt looks as good on the streets as it does on the pitch. The crisp white Puma formstrip and clean crest placement keep the aesthetic sharply tuned to Switzerland’s minimalist identity.

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  • Ukraine Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Ukraine I Home

    The Ukraine home jersey is a tribute to the nation’s rich heritage and traditions. The traditional bright yellow and blue kit incorporates a subtle, repeating graphic built into the shirt in a darker yellow colour, with the pattern taking its inspiration from shapes and elements found in the Ukrainian coat of arms. A back neck sign-off of 'Україна' – which means Ukraine in Ukrainian, completing the design.

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  • Ukraine Away kit WC 26adidas

    Ukraine I Away

    Influenced by contemporary Ukrainian design, the away jersey features a striking reinterpretation of traditional cultural elements and symbols, creating a bold fusion of heritage and innovation. The graphic sits proudly across the upper chest in a mystery ink colourway on a blue base, merging a vintage aesthetic with contemporary streetwear influences. In a vibrant yellow, the spelling of Ukraine, ‘Ykpaïha’ is inscribed on the back of the neck. p>

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  • Venezuela Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Venezuela I Home

    The burgundy red of Venezuela’s home kit comes to life with an all-over abstract print inspired by the shapes and topography found in the Tepui mountains. A back neck sign-off in gold reads ‘LA VINOTINTO’ - the federation’s official name. 

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  • Venezuela Away kit WC 26adidas

    Venezuela I Away

    Paying homage to the federation’s history, the crisp white away jersey is punctuated by distinctive yellow, red and blue detailing that is carried through from the three stripes to logos and team badge. The crest features the word “VENEZUELA” in block letters on the left chest, the design reminiscent of the crest used between 1961 and 1967. Gold detailing on the cuffs and number adds a refined, sophisticated touch, completed with ‘LA VINOTINTO’ written across the back of the neck – the federation’s official name.

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  • Wales Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Wales I Home

    The red base synonymous with the Welsh home kit is reimagined with the introduction of a horizontal stripe design, factoring in dark green, red and white stripes, with the official Welsh translation of the country name CYMRU, faintly visible in the centre green stripe. This features again alongside the team motto – 'Gorau Chwarae Cyd Chwarae', translating to 'Best Play is Team Play' – across the back of the neck.

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  • Wales Away kit WC 26adidas

    Wales I Away

    Celebrating the country’s identity and heritage, the Welsh away kit is built with a cream base punctuated with abstract graphical interpretations of the Welsh dragon, in muted red tones, detailed across the front of the jersey. CYMRU features alongside the team motto – “Gorau Chwarae Cyd Chwarae" – across the back of the neck.

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