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Brazil England WC 26 kits Nike
Renuka Odedra

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World Cup 2026 kits: Argentina, Brazil, Portugal, England & all the top teams' jerseys revealed

CULTURE
KITS
World Cup

Rep your team in time for a summer of football

With winter dawning on us for many of us around the world, we can only dream of a summer of football. Hang tight because it won't be long until the World Cup 2026 comes around and kicks off on June 11, as the United States, Mexico and Canada aim to host the best edition of the competition yet.

Shop World Cup 2026 kits at FanaticsBuy now

Lionel Scaloni and Argentina will look to defend their World Cup title, which they won at Qatar 2022. It was their third World Cup success story as Lionel Messi and co finally got their hands on the coveted trophy.

Ahead of the competition, some of the biggest brands, including adidas, Nike, PUMA, and more, have launched new kits for fresh new looks on the pitch. On November 5th 2025, adidas launched home kits for 22 nations, including holders Germany, Spain, Belgium, joint hosts Mexico, and many more. The collection combines historic visual identities and traditions of each nation and portrays them in a modernist, forward-looking aesthetic.

adidas WC kits adidas

The bold array of jerseys reflects the heart of each nation through colourways and patterns that celebrate key aspects of its identity. From their rich histories to famous landscapes, traditional architecture and iconic past kit designs, each jersey aims to unite fans around a shared passion for their nation.

On March 20th 2026, adidas unveiled the official away kits for all 25 partner federations. Drawing from the unique culture of each nation, the away jerseys reinterpret classic adidas World Cup aesthetics – such as geometric patterns and stylised vertical lines – in a modern, contemporary style that resonates with fans and athletes alike. 

PUMA WC kits PUMA

adidas' story with football runs deep, from performance on the pitch to cultural influence in the streets. Making its mark on the biggest stage of world football for the first time in 36 years, the adidas Trefoil – adidas’ mark of originality - is printed onto the right side of each chest.  Each jersey pays tribute to the football culture of the 90s, is reimagined for today's demands, and is built proudly for the culture and community of athletes and fans who will wear them. 

The latest major kit drop was by Nike on March 20th 2026, which unveiled their federation home and away kits with a deep exploration of each team's heritage, culture, and identity, bringing a striking sense of optimism and future-facing inspiration. 

Nike football home kitsNike

Also central to this vision is Nike’s Aero-FIT performance cooling technology, which leverages computational design and a highly specialised, stitch-specific knitting process to help athletes stay cool in the extreme conditions anticipated throughout this summer’s tournament.

PUMA followed suit on March 24th 2026, unveiling kits for their teams heading to the World Cup that explore identity, heritage, and we're here for the stunning designs. Each design has been built to capture the culture, character, and spirit of the nation it represents, engineered for the highest level of the game, yet rooted in the same emotion that drives football everywhere it is played.

Whether you're watching at home, hosting a watch party with friends, or travelling to watch the World Cup in person, you need to look the part. Let GOAL break down the full release, so you can get yourself kitted out for the big tournament:

Shop: World Cup 2026 kits

  • Algeria Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Algeria I Home

    Inspired by the sand dunes of the Algerian desert, the Algeria home jersey boasts a dynamic stripe graphic layout in beige and white, with a vibrant green finish across the neckline and shoulders. This articulation of the undulating dunes iconic to the country, connects the team to home, alongside 'Algeria which appears in Arabic on the back of the neck.

    Algeria kits at adidasShop now 

    Algeria kit at FanaticsShop now

  • Algeria Away kit WC 26adidas

    Algeria I Away

    Inspired by the vibrant colours of the rocky deserts and lush oases found across Algeria, the away jersey features interspersed vertical green stripes set against a striking deep green, reflective of the country’s unique landscapes and traditional palette. “ALGERIA” is proudly inscribed in Arabic across the back of the neck, connecting the team to their homeland, on their World Cup journey.

    Algeria kits at adidasShop now 

    Algeria kit at FanaticsShop now

  • Argentina Home WC 2026 Kit 2adidas

    Argentina I Home

    The traditional Argentine vertical stripes in sky blue and white take on a shapeshifting look, with a unique 3 coloured fading effect, channelling the blue tones from the three previous World Cup winning shirts – 1978, 1986 & 2022. The back neck sees a bespoke sign-off reading ‘1896’ – celebrating the founding date of the AFA. 

    Argentina kits at adidasShop now 

    Argentina kit at FanaticsShop now

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  • Argentina Away kit WC 26Getty Images

    Argentina I Away

    The away jersey draws from Argentina’s rich artistic heritage, featuring a distinct swirling blue graphic pattern inspired by the nation’s traditional motifs. Hints of white on a black base enhance the stylised lines, intricate floral swirls, and climbing plants, bringing the design to life in striking contrast. Etched onto the back of the neck is a bespoke “Argentina” motif sat in front of the Sol de Mayo, the national sun symbol. 

    Argentina kits at adidasShop now 

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  • Australia WC 26 home kit Nike

    Australia I Home

    The home kit draws direct inspiration from Australia’s iconic 2006 kit and Nike’s legendary Total 90 era. Traditional yellow and green are re-energised through modern execution, including gradient green shorts that add movement and depth. This kit honours where Australian football has been while reinforcing its continued presence at the highest level.

    Australia kits at NikeShop now

  • Australia WC 26 Away kitNike

    Australia I Away

    The away kit was inspired by Australian sunrises, representing the forward momentum and possibility of taking football in Australia into the future. A coral and dark green gradient captures energy and progression, while a lenticular federation crest introduces dimensional movement.

    Australia kits at NikeShop now

  • Belgium Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Belgium I Home

    Belgium’s home kit takes inspiration from the prominent Gothic stained-glass windows found across the Nation’s architecture. Icons representing the Red Devils, and the Red Flames - the nicknames of the Men’s and Women’s teams are repeated in this style across the jersey’s red base. The trims of the shoulders and cuffs are finished in a black and yellow detailing, leaning into the colours of the country’s flag.

    Belgium kits at adidasShop now 

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  • Belgium Away kit WC 26adidas

    Belgium I Away

    The away jersey adorns an all-over pattern in a light blue, pink, and white colourway, formed as a tribute to Belgian artist René Magritte and the famed Belgian surrealist movement. Layered lines and shapes create a sense of depth and movement, in a playful nod to Magritte’s work. Fans will also recognise iconic elements of the nation’s crest, as well as symbols of football, such as the ball and pitch line markings. A twist on his The Treachery of Images artwork – which traditionally reads ‘Ceci n'est pas une pipe’ meaning “This is not a pipe”, is visible as a subtle detail in the neck of the jersey: ‘Ceci n'est pas un maillot’, saying “This is not a jersey”.

    Belgium kits at adidasShop now 

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  • Brazil WC 26 home kitNike

    Brazil I Home

    The home kit represents the roots of Brazil National Team football, reimagining national identity through motion, energy and expression. Elements inspired by Brazil’s flag are distorted and transformed into an engineered knit graphic, turning a familiar symbol into a living texture across the body of the shirt. Rather than a static emblem, the flag becomes something worn, carried and sweated in — symbolising eleven players stepping onto the pitch fully embodying the nation they represent. Iconic yellow, green and blue are energised through knit‑driven movement, reinforcing Brazil’s unmistakable visual identity.

    Brazil kits at NikeShop now

  • Brazil WC 26 away kitNike

    Brazil I Away

    Jordan Brand’s Brazil away kit brings an apex mentality to the pitch, taking inspiration from the tones, patterns and prints of Brazil’s fastest and most formidable predators. Awash in the yellow and blue traditional to Brazilian football uniforms, the kit also incorporates Jordan Brand’s iconic elephant print, creating a unique on-pitch expression that melds two distinct cultures of greatness.

    Brazil kits at NikeShop now

  • Canada WC 26 home kit Nike

    Canada I Home

    The home kit is rooted firmly in the DNA of Canadian football. The design elevates the maple leaf as the central symbol — split‑toned and centred, pointing north as a gesture of collective ambition and progress. Craft‑led details inspired by Canadian outdoor apparel reinforce durability and precision. The home kit is bold and unmistakable, expressing unity, strength and national pride with clarity.

    Canada kits at NikeShop now

  • Canada WC 26 away kitNike

    Canada I Away

    The away kit represents the new face of Canadian football — confident, unapologetic and shaped by recent competitive momentum. Inspired by frozen landscapes, a cracked-ice graphic captures both tension and beauty. A frozen maple leaf etched like a skate blade reinforces Canada’s winter‑sports heritage. Designed as a future classic, the away kit channels intensity and forward drive through a darker, more disruptive expression.

    Canada kits at NikeShop now

  • Chile Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Chile I Home

    Chile’s national bird, the Condor, takes centre stage across their home jersey. Sitting on a traditional red base, an all-over printed pattern echoes the feathers of the bird, whilst on the back of the neck, the Condor appears again, in the form of a bespoke sign-off icon. 

    Chile kits at adidasShop now 

    Chile kits at FanaticsShop now

  • Chile Away kit WC 26adidas

    Chile I Away

    Chile’s away kit takes its look from the flowering desert, a rare phenomenon of the Atacama Desert. Celebrating the country’s unique natural landscape, striking pink flowers feature in an all-over graphic print on an off-white base, with subtle brown detailing representing the cracks from which they emerge. The design is finished with a shield motif taken from the Federation crest across the back of the neck in black.

    Chile kits at adidasShop now 

    Chile kits at FanaticsShop now

  • Colombo Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Colombia I Home

    The Colombia home kit is inspired by magical realism, an artistic style that fuses fantastic elements with realistic environments, often represented by yellow butterflies. It is paired with blue shorts and red socks, creating an unmistakably Colombian look

    Colombia kits at adidasShop now 

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  • Colombia Away kit WC 26adidas

    Colombia I Away

    The away jersey celebrates Colombia’s unique biodiversity, blending the palette of its two coastlines. The design features an all-over repeating pattern that mixes the darker blue shades of the Pacific Ocean and lighter ones of the Caribbean Sea, brought to life through staggered vertical lines. A bold yellow trim detailing across the 3-stripes, cuffs, and logos is mirrored in the word “COLOMBIA” across the back of the neck, evoking a sense of pride and connection to their land. 

    Colombia kits at adidasShop now 

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  • Costa Rica Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Costa Rica I Home

    Costa Rica’s home kit features a vibrant, all-over repeating graphic print built using elements such as leaves, toucans and smiles in red, blue and pink – all visuals that celebrate ‘Pura Vida’. This term, which can be found across the back neck of the jersey, is a deeply ingrained national attitude, synonymous with optimism, gratitude, contentment and harmonious living with nature. An attitude that Costa Ricans pride themselves on.

    Costa Rica kits at adidasShop now 

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  • Costa Rica Away kit WC 26adidas

    Costa Rica I Away

    A dynamic all-over blue and fuchsia graphic adorns the Costa Rica away kit, incorporating elements from the iconic Toucan – a bird found in Costa Rica – with leaves from the vast rainforests in which they inhabit. The birds’ vibrant colours and social nature, reflects the nation’s lively, happy and friendly culture – embodied in the phrase ‘Pura Vida’, etched on the back of the neck.

    Costa Rica kits at adidasShop now 

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  • Croatia WC 26 home kit Nike

    Croatia I Home

    The home kit reintroduces Croatia’s classic checkered pattern in a smaller, more refined scale, closely referencing the 1990 design while updating it for the modern game. The execution is not a direct replica but rather a faithful reinterpretation that preserves the spirit and visual impact of the original. The result is a home kit that feels instantly recognisable yet contemporary — balancing heritage with performance-led precision and honouring a moment that shaped Croatia’s football story.

    Croatia kits at NikeShop now

  • Croatia WC 26 away kitNike

    Croatia I Away

    The away kit offers a darker, more restrained expression of the same identity. The signature checks are carried over and reimagined in a blue colourway, creating a strong visual contrast while maintaining continuity with the home kit. This darker execution delivers a more composed, authoritative presence, positioning the away kit as a modern counterpart that complements the home kit while standing confidently on its own.

    Croatia kits at NikeShop now

  • Curucao Away kit WC 26adidas

    Curaçao I Away

    The Curaçao away kit celebrates the capital city, Willemstad, and the colourful buildings that reside in its Punda and Otrobanda districts. These districts, a UNESCO World Heritage site, are characterized by vibrant, sunlit facades and are represented across this design via its pastel yellow base and bold pink, turquoise, and orange stripes. Completing the aesthetic is an intricate blue detailing that flows through the sleeves, cuffs, and the outline of the adidas logo and national badge.

  • Egypt WC 26 home kit PUMA

    Egypt I Home

    Symbolism runs deep in Egypt’s home kit. Rich red fades into deeper tones across the chest, overlaid with angular geometric patterns referencing both ancient hieroglyphics and the electric energy of modern Cairo. Black and gold accents reinforce prestige and ambition. Monumental in feel, fitting for a nation with football history as deep as its cultural legacy.

    Egypt kits at PUMAShop now

  • Egypt WC 26 away kit PUMA

    Egypt I Away

    A softer, more contemplative approach defines the away kit. A soft white base is layered with tonal abstract patterns, desert sands, shifting light, and timeless landscapes rendered in motion. Dark green trim at the collar grounds the design, while the overall effect stays clean, composed, and confident. 

    Egypt kits at PUMAShop now

  • England WC 26 Home kitNike

    England I Home

    The home kit is grounded in the heritage of English football, reasserting the iconic all‑white look while elevating it with modern expression. Subtle iconography inspired by England’s football culture is engineered directly into the fabric, creating depth without overwhelming the classic silhouette. A metallic gold star above the crest replaces the traditional tonal execution. The home kit feels familiar yet newly assertive — honoring history while signaling England’s reawakening on the global stage.

    England kits at NikeShop now

  • England WC 26 away kitNike

    England I Away

    The away kit marks a historic shift in England’s visual identity, pairing a red top with navy shorts. This bold combination signals a future‑facing England, willing to challenge convention while remaining rooted in tradition. A centrally placed federation crest sits beneath the metallic gold star, reinforcing presence and pride.

    England kits at NikeShop now

  • France WC 26 kit home Nike

    France I Home

    The France home kit embodies the energy of a new generation and the elegance of modern French football: young, expressive and creative. Inspired by French haute couture, the kit’s white collar reinterprets the traditional blue, white and red palette. A repeated blue pattern embedded in the fabric reflects the French team's speed. A metallic copper crest is paired with a classic white polo collar and a red button placket. 

    France kits at NikeShop now

  • France WC 26 away kitNike

    France I Away

    The France away kit is one of the most innovative ever created for the French National Team and is deeply rooted in contemporary history. Named “Liberté,” it is inspired by the Statue of Liberty, a gift from France to the United States. Its light blue-green base reﬂects the statue’s current patina, contrasted with metallic copper elements recalling its original material. Tricolour sleeve trims and the kit’s typography add a cultural, luxurious and minimalist dimension. The kit blends heritage, elegance and modern refinement to affirm the identity and values of freedom championed by France, past and present.

    France kits at NikeShop now

  • Germany Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Germany I Home

    Championing Germany’s previous successes in this tournament, the home jersey pays homage to some of the nation’s most iconic shirts. The repeating diamond shape and chevron detailing are each inspired by the iconic graphics from previous shirts, including the 2014 World Cup-winning shirt.

    Germany kits at adidasShop now

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  • Germany Away kit WC 26adidas

    Germany I Away

    Continuing the visual language of the home kit, diagonal chevrons are re-imagined as an all-over pattern in navy blue, forming a rhythmic repeat of three interlocking shapes. The colour palette blends hues from different eras of DFB history. It features a nod to the classic blue quarter zips worn in 1954, as well as the classic blue and white training tops of the 60s, 70s, and 80s, while aqua-blue accents reference the bold coloured training wear of the 90s. All engineered to create a striking and strong visual effect. A subtle flag label sign-off at the hem of the jersey celebrates the long-standing partnership between adidas and Germany since 1954.

    Germany kits at adidasShop now

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  • Ghana WC 26 home kit PUMA

    Ghana I Home

    Pure energy. A white base is overtaken by bold geometric patterns in vibrant gradients of red, yellow, and green — the national colours brought to life through rhythm and motion. The iconic Black Star anchors the design front and centre. Celebratory, unapologetic, and built to stand out.

    Ghana kits at PUMAShop now

  • Ghana WC 26 Away kitPUMA

    Ghana I Away

    Radiating power and optimism, the golden Away kit commands attention. An all-over Kente- inspired pattern adds cultural depth, while red trim and the Black Star tie the design back to Ghanaian heritage.

    Ghana kits at PUMAShop now

  • Hungary Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Hungary I Home

    Hungary’s home jersey arrives in the country’s traditional dark red, combined with elements of white and green to represent the colours of the Hungarian flag. The jersey celebrates the 125th anniversary of the Hungarian Football Federation with a special jubilee logo, while the country crest and Federation logo feature above the heart and on the right side of the chest, respectively. 'Magyarország', meaning Hungary, signs off the design on the back of the neck.

    Hungary kits at adidasShop now 

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  • Hungary Away kit WC 26adidas

    Hungary I Away

    The jersey takes its colour inspiration from the country’s national colours – combining a white base, with deep red detailing across the shoulders and biceps, to celebrate the federation’s 125th anniversary. The shirt is finished with a bespoke 125 back-neck sign off, in dark gold.

    Hungary kits at adidasShop now 

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  • Italy Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Italy I Home

    Tradition meets innovation in the Italy home Jersey - inspired by the rich heritage of Italian football, the shirt celebrates the essence of the Italian Football Federation with its bold design. Azzurra, referring to the National team’s nickname and the colour of the jersey, meaning ‘the blue,’ appears in gold lettering across the back of the shirt neck.

    Italy kits at adidasShop now

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  • Italy Away kit WC 26adidas

    Italy I Away

    Based on traditional Italian tailoring and inspired by smart suit jackets previously worn by the national team during historic celebratory moments, the jersey features an all-over light blue-and-white pattern that replicates the intricate weaves found on garments of this type.  The sleeves, logos, and numbering are completed with marine blue and gold detailing. Meanwhile, a monogram-inspired “Italia” on the back of the neck celebrates a personalised embroidery style that signifies ownership and identity. 

    Italy kits at adidasShop now

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  • Ivory Coast WC 26 home kitPUMA

    Ivory Coast I Home

    Ivory Coast's Home kit is a celebration. The vibrant, animalistic orange body is animated by an all-over pattern that draws from traditional Ivorian textiles and symbols, creating movement, festivity, and warmth. Green accents provide balance, while the overall design radiates pride and collective joy. It's football with spirit.

    Ivory Coast kits at PUMAShop now

  • Ivory Coast WC 26 away kitPUMA

    Ivory Coast I Away

    A clean white foundation shapes the Away kit, layered with subtle tonal patterns evoking sunlight filtering through foliage and the natural textures of the Ivorian landscape. Orange and green frame the design with the national colour, allowing understated craftsmanship to shine.

    Ivory Coast kits at PUMAShop now

  • Japan Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Japan I Home

    The classic blue of the Japanese home jersey is brought to life using an abstract graphic with ash blue linear details, reflecting the famed haze found on the horizon where sky and sea meet in Japan. The Japanese flag sits proudly as a sign-off across the back of the neck.

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  • Japan Away kit WC 26adidas

    Japan I Away

    Drawing inspiration from “Colours Beyond the Horizon”, the Japan away design is brought to life through a stripe graphic featuring 12 distinct colours that represent the nation's unity and bond, on and off the pitch. Set against an off-white base and 11 fading vertical lines run down the shirt in a rain-like effect, symbolising each of the 11 on-pitch players, while a bold central stripe takes the colour of the red sun of the national flag to represent the heart of the team – its fans. The Japanese flag is stamped on the back of the neck as a symbol of national pride and collective identity. 

    Japan kits at adidasShop now

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  • Mexico Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Mexico I Home

    Heritage and future come together in the new México home shirt. This jersey represents the energy and pride that will unite generations of fans during the upcoming FIFA World Cup. It celebrates the unwavering support of a nation that lives and breathes football, where every shared moment reflects the heart of México. On the back of the neck, the phrase 'SOMOS MÉXICO', meaning 'We Are México', appears as a symbol of the unity and passion that define the Mexican spirit.

    Mexico kits at adidasShop now

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  • Mexico Away kit WC 26adidas

    Mexico I Away

    Taking inspiration from Mexico’s rich history, the away jersey features an all-over grey graphic on a white base, inspired by patterns known as ‘Grecas’ found in traditional architecture and art. The recurring all-over motif features a repeating pattern of abstract stairs, referencing the stepped exteriors often found on traditional Mexican buildings. The phrase “SOMOS MÉXICO”, meaning “We Are México”, is inscribed on the back of the neck and symbolises the unity and passion that define the Mexican spirit ahead of hosting their record 3rd FIFA World Cup. 

    Mexico kits at adidasShop now

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  • Morocco WC 26 home kitPUMA

    Morocco I Home

    A deep, commanding red sets the tone for the Morocco home kit, with green accents and traditional patterning at the collar and sleeves rooted directly in Moroccan heritage. Clean, confident, and steeped in ambition.

    Morocco kits at PUMAShop now

  • Morocco WC 26 away kitPUMA

    Morocco I Away

    Intricate detailing defines the Away kit. A white base is adorned with subtle geometric patterns inspired by traditional Moroccan tilework and architecture: delicate, layered, and rich with cultural meaning. Red and green accents provide contrast, balancing elegance with resilience. 

    Morocco kits at PUMAShop now

  • Netherlands WC 26 Home Nike

    Netherlands I Home

    The Netherlands home kit reimagines the iconic Oranje through amplification rather than reinvention. Designed to be seen from a distance, the kit delivers the most vibrant expression of Dutch orange to date. An innovative lenticular federation crest introduces movement and dimensionality, shifting appearance as players move on the pitch. The home kit is unmistakable, energetic and proudly Dutch.

    Netherlands kits at NikeShop now

  • Netherlands WC 26 AwayNike

    Netherlands I Away

    The away kit revives the Netherlands’ historic all-white look. Inspired by microscopic gradients, a horizontal orange fade runs across the kit, symbolising experimentation and precision. The oversized, centred lenticular crest reinforces innovation as identity. Clean lines and geometric balance reflect Dutch design principles while signaling a progressive future.

    Netherlands kits at NikeShop now

  • Nigeria WC 26 home kit Nike

    Nigeria I Home

    The Nigeria home kit delivers a modern interpretation of Nigeria’s most recognisable identity. Built on the nation’s classic green, the design introduces armour-inspired side panels that evoke strength, preparedness and competitive edge. Refined traditional elements are integrated into a sleek, fast-feeling silhouette, reinforcing a team that plays with speed, intent and belief. The home kit honours Nigeria's roots while projecting confidence, progress and readiness for battle.

    Nigeria kits at NikeShop now

  • Nigeria WC 26 away kitNike

    Nigeria I Away

    The away kit leans fully into expression and youth-driven energy. Inspired by the bold graphics of motocross bikes, the design features an all-over flame pattern that moves from traditional green into Volt. This gradient execution amplifies motion, intensity and innovation — reflecting how Nigeria’s next generation shapes culture, style and global relevance. The away kit is fearless and expressive, standing as a visual statement of momentum and ambition.

    Nigeria kits at NikeShop now

  • Northern Ireland Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Northern Ireland I Home

    Northern Ireland’s home jersey features a teal and green base, punctuated by an abstract graphic inspired by the dynamic lines of the country’s architecture, connecting fans and players to the heart of the country. 

    Northern Ireland kits at adidasShop now

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  • Northern Ireland Away kit WC 26adidas

    Northern Ireland I Away

    Influenced by the unwavering support of the fans, the cloud white away jersey is punctuated by mint green lines running diagonally across the front – a colour combination adored by the fans. The number 12 is etched in Roman numerals on the back of the neck, as a further tribute to the support the team receives from those in the stands. 

    Northern Ireland kits at adidasShop now

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  • Norway WC 26 home kitNike

    Norway I Home

    The home kit builds on Norway’s iconic all‑red identity while drawing directly from the national flag. A tonal Urnes‑style graphic inspired by Viking heritage is embedded within the blue stripes, linking ancient symbolism with modern performance. This kit reflects moments of national pride and collective belief, honoring Norway’s past while reinforcing its growing presence on the global stage.

    Norway kits at NikeShop now

  • Norway WC 26 Away kitNike

    Norway I Away

    The away kit introduces Norway’s first head‑to‑toe black national kit. Inspired by Viking Berserkers — frontline warriors known for explosive intensity — the design signals a new era of Norwegian football. Minimal and ruthless in execution, the away kit expresses confidence through restraint, using darkness and material finish to convey strength.

    Norway kits at NikeShop now

  • Peru Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Peru I Home

    Inspired by the three topographical elements found in Peru – Coastline, Highlands and Rainforests, a red sash proudly features as an all-over graphic print across the white base of Peru’s home jersey. The print is created using abstract line drawings which form symbols of each landscape, such as a penguin for Coastline and a forest leaf for Rainforest. A back neck sign-off of ‘PERU’ is formed using a similar graphic font style.

    Peru kits at adidasShop now 

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  • Peru Away kit WC 26adidas

    Peru I Away

    Celebrating Peru’s vibrant ‘Chicha’ design culture, often found on traditionally colourful posters and art, the away jersey adorns a black base complemented with a trefoil badge and three stripes on the shoulder in fluorescent colours – Magenta, Solar Yellow and Solar Orange. A “Peru” tag on the back of the neck carries those same ‘Chica’ inspired colours, tying the design together.

    Peru kits at adidasShop now 

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  • Poland WC 26 home kitNike

    Poland I Home

    The home kit brings the legend of Lech to life through a modern, expressive lens. Inspired by the white eagle, the design translates the bird’s feathers into a graphic language that flows across the sleeves and shorts. Combined with lighting and cloud motifs, the pattern evokes the moment of revelation that defines the myth, elevating a national symbol into engineered texture rather than literal imagery. Accented with red detailing, the home kit feels bold, timeless and unmistakably Polish. 

    Poland kits at NikeShop now

  • Poland WC 26 Away kitNike

    Poland I Away

    The away kit builds on Poland’s historical tradition of reversing its home colours. While past away kits often featured Sport Red with white, this iteration introduces Noble Red — a deeper, more refined shade. The darker tone gives the kit a more commanding and assertive presence, signalling strength and confidence. Designed as a future classic, the away kit reframes tradition through a sharper, more intimidating visual expression.

    Poland kits at NikeShop now

  • Portugal PUMA WC 26 kit PUMA

    Portugal I Home

    The Portugal home kit is crafted to channel the power of the ocean and the passion that fuels the nation on the world stage. The iconic red base is overlaid with wave-inspired detailing and green accents - a visual nod to the country’s maritime roots and its relentless, fearless spirit. Green and gold trim reinforce the national colours, while the iconic Portuguese crest anchors the design in heritage. Bold, elegant, and built for the biggest stage.

    Shop Portugal World Cup kits at FanaticsBuy now

    Portugal kits at PUMAShop now

  • Portugal WC 26 away kitPUMA

    Portugal I Away

    Portugal’s maritime soul comes to life in the away kit. A white base is overtaken by sweeping teal wave patterns that evoke the country’s deep connection to the sea and its history of exploration. Fluid, dynamic, and modern.

    Shop Portugal World Cup kits at FanaticsBuy now

    Portugal kits at PUMAShop now

  • Qatar Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Qatar I Home

    Designed to honour the zig-zag line that divides the white and maroon sections of the Qatar national flag, the maroon Qatar home kit is punctuated by a series of darker serrated lines running down the centre of the shirt, with ‘Qatar’ in Arabic incorporated as a sign-off on the back of the neck. 

    Qatar kits at adidasShop now

  • Qatar Away kit WC 26adidas

    Qatar I Away

    An abstract grey wave-like graphic transcends Qatar’s away jersey. Inspired by the desert dunes, the pattern takes on the geometry and shapes seen across the breathtaking landscape. “Qatar” is etched in Arabic across the back of the neck, as a symbol of national pride and unity.

    Qatar kits at adidasShop now

  • Saudi Arabia Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Saudi Arabia I Home

    The Saudi Arabia home kit presents a unique purple and dark green all-over print, inspired by the elaborately decorated doorways found in the country and featuring vibrant details borrowed from the region’s lavender fields. Set against a deep green base, the striking design also draws inspiration from cherished country symbols - the falcon and the palm tree, but partnered with geometric patterns to create a modern aesthetic.

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  • Saudi Arabia Away kit WC 26adidas

    Saudi Arabia I Away

    Saudi Arabia’s away kit features a bespoke weave pattern often found on various traditional garments, against a pearlescent white base – capturing the vibrant essence of Saudi fashion. The logo and crest are finished in a royal gold detailing, while the neckline and number is subtly highlighted in the nation’s deep green. The Saudi Arabian emblem, depicting a palm tree and crossed swords, is printed on the back as a nod to heritage and identity.

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  • Scotland Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Scotland I Home

    On Scotland’s home jersey, the traditional saltire, found on Scotland’s flag, takes centre stage as a repeating deep-blue pattern across the customary home jersey blue. The saltire graphic is also featured across the back of the neck as a sign-off detail.

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  • Scotland Away kit WC 26adidas

    Scotland I Away

    The away jersey reintroduces scarlet red tones, in a nod to the history of some of Scotland’s classic kits. Punctuated by thin, purple vertical stripes, it creates a sleek, contemporary update to a timeless design. A purple and green thistle, Scotland’s national flower symbolizing resilience, adorns the back of the neck in a subtle sign-off.

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  • Senegal WC 26 home kitPUMA

    Senegal I Home

    Elegance meets cultural pride in Senegal’s home kit. A white base is layered with intricate tonal patterns inspired by traditional textiles and symbols, creating depth and texture. Subtle green, yellow, and red accents tie the design to the national flag, delivering a refined and purposeful aesthetic.

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  • Senegal WC 26 away kitPUMA

    Senegal I Away

    The away kit shifts to bold, unapologetic colour. The deep teal body is textured with flowing, organic patterns that suggest movement and natural energy. Yellow and red trim sharpen the look, resulting in a vibrant, celebratory expression of Senegalese football’s joyful spirit.

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  • SA 2026 kitadidas

    South Africa I Home

    South Africa's 2026 home jersey retains the unmistakable yellow base with green trim, a colour palette synonymous with national pride. Elevated detailing and refined construction modernise the silhouette, delivering a performance-driven jersey built for the demands of today’s global game.

    Most notably, the updated design pays tribute to South Africa’s 12 official languages - a powerful reflection of the nation’s diversity, unity, and shared love for football. The subtle graphic elements woven into the fabric symbolise the many voices that rise together in stadiums across the country and around the world. 

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  • South Africa Away kit WC 26adidas

    South Africa I Away

    The away jersey makes a bold statement in South Africa’s iconic green and gold – a combination of colours deeply rooted in their sporting identity. Blending heritage and sophistication, a traditional green forms the base with detailed white and gold trims on the collar, a tribute to the prestige and progression of football in the country. Gold and white accents adorn the cuffs and logos, reflecting a timeless elegance, while embodying the nation’s ambition to shine on the football’s biggest stage.

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  • South Korea WC 26 home kitNike

    South Korea I Home

    The home kit is centred on a bold reinterpretation of the white tiger, an enduring national symbol of strength and protection. A striking tiger camouflage print is engineered into the fabric, creating a dynamic visual that feels both rooted in heritage and distinctly modern. Custom typography merges traditional Korean calligraphy with Western design cues, reinforcing the fusion of past and present. The home kit expresses Korea’s identity through controlled aggression and visual confidence, capturing the spirit of a team built to surprise.

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  • South Korea WC 26 away kitNike

    South Korea I Away

    The away kit extends the ambush narrative through a floral‑inspired expression of Korea’s passion and momentum. The design blooms with intensity — capturing movement, emotion and collective energy as it builds and releases. Set against a Bold Violet colorway, the graphic execution balances elegance with power, reflecting Korea’s ability to combine beauty and aggression in competition. The away kit feels expressive and confident — an alternative identity that amplifies cultural pride while maintaining a sharp competitive edge.

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  • Spain Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Spain I Home

    Spain’s home kit for World Cup 2026 arrives in a clean, pinstripe finish, with the red base punctuated by repeating yellow vertical lines that draw visual cues from the national flag and crest. The spirit of the nation will be carried by the players with the word ESPANA seen written on the back of the shirt neck. 

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  • Spain Africa Away kit WC 26adidas

    Spain I Away

    Spain’s away jersey design taps into the nation’s illustrious literary history. An intricate all-over pyrite colour pattern, inspired by the drawings and graphics found in classic books and manuscripts, punctuates an off-white base that reflects the colour of a page. The sleeves and neckline feature gold and burgundy details, while “ESPAÑA” is etched onto the back of the neck, with the distinctive letter Ñ celebrating the Spanish language and its culture heritage.

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  • Sweden Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Sweden I Home

    The traditional yellow and blue colours associated with Sweden’s home shirt are given a modern twist to pay homage to the country’s 70’s era. The design features a tonal graphic built into the fabric, inspired by the popular flower stitching commonly found on jeans and traditional Swedish folk dresses from the era. The nostalgia-led shirt allows fans to celebrate their heritage with a fresh, yet familiar, aesthetic, which is completed with modern typography on the back of the neck reading ‘Sverige’ – or Sweden in English.

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  • Sweden Away kit WC 26adidas

    Sweden I Away

    Taking its visual cues and aesthetics from 70s patterns, three different tones of blue come together on Sweden’s away jersey to form a bold, all-over graphic design, a nod to the nation’s rich cultural heritage. With modern typography on the back of the neck reading ‘Sverige’ - or Sweden in English – this retro influence, blended with a contemporary touch, gives the design a fresh look for today’s fans. 

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  • Switzerland 2026 home kit PUMA

    Switzerland I Home

    Switzerland's 2026 kit design sticks with the nation's signature deep red base, elevated with white graphic accents and bold chevron details that nod to Swiss precision and heritage. Precision and clarity define Switzerland’s Home kit. The bold red body stands clean and confident, letting the national colour speak for itself with minimal embellishment. White accents provide crisp contrast, while the Swiss cross sits proudly on the chest. No noise, just purpose. Pure Swiss efficiency on the pitch.

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  • Switzerland WC 26 away kitPUMA

    Switzerland I Away

    A lighter, more expressive side of Swiss identity shapes the away kit. A soft, almost neon green base is textured with abstract topographic patterns referencing the Alps and Switzerland’s mountainous terrain. Black accents provide a visual anchor, delivering a design that feels fresh, modern, and progressive.

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  • Türkiye WC 26 home kit Nike

    Turkey | Home

    The home kit signals a new era with its transition to a Sport Red foundation while keeping the iconic chest band in a more subtle, modern form. Within the band, a disruptive Ebru-inspired graphic introduces texture and motion, referencing the craft and artistry central to Turkish cultural heritage. A hybrid neckline blends crew and V-neck elements, while the Turkish flag sits prominently at the centre of the chest. Traditionally framed in a circle, the flag is now presented in a rectangular shape that aligns with the jersey’s sharp, angular design lines — bringing a cleaner, more contemporary geometry to a national symbol.

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  • Türkiye WC 26 away kit Nike

    Turkey I Away

    The away kit returns to a white base, restoring a classic Türkiye look while maintaining the traditional red chest band as the defining anchor. The Ebru graphic again lives within the band, serving as the visual connector between the home and away kits and reinforcing a cohesive collection story. Red side panels and a red band on the socks complete the away kit, creating a balanced expression of tradition and innovation — heritage colours, modern detailing and one unifying craft reference across both editions.

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  • Ukraine Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Ukraine I Home

    The Ukraine home jersey is a tribute to the nation’s rich heritage and traditions. The traditional bright yellow and blue kit incorporates a subtle, repeating graphic built into the shirt in a darker yellow colour, with the pattern taking its inspiration from shapes and elements found in the Ukrainian coat of arms. A back neck sign-off of 'Україна' – which means Ukraine in Ukrainian, completing the design.

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  • Ukraine Away kit WC 26adidas

    Ukraine I Away

    Influenced by contemporary Ukrainian design, the away jersey features a striking reinterpretation of traditional cultural elements and symbols, creating a bold fusion of heritage and innovation. The graphic sits proudly across the upper chest in a mystery ink colourway on a blue base, merging a vintage aesthetic with contemporary streetwear influences. In a vibrant yellow, the spelling of Ukraine, ‘Ykpaïha’ is inscribed on the back of the neck. p>

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  • Uruguay WC 26 home kit Nike

    Uruguay I Home

    The home kit embodies the pure essence of Uruguayan football. Built on a modern‑classic foundation, the kit features a clean execution of Uruguay’s iconic sky blue, paired with navy accents that reinforce clarity and confidence. The simplicity of the design reflects the team’s identity: honest, disciplined and driven by collective effort.

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  • Uruguay WC 26 home kit Nike

    Uruguay I Away

    The away kit introduces a more disruptive expression of Uruguay’s fighting spirit. A bold wings pattern stretches across the chest, symbolizing ascent, ambition and the relentless pursuit of victory. This visual language nods to Uruguay’s historic achievements, including its role in football’s earliest global moments while reframing that legacy through a sharper, more aggressive lens. The away kit represents Uruguay at its most defiant: compact, fearless and unyielding. 

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  • USA WC 26 home kitNike

    USA Home

    The home kit is rooted in the DNA of American soccer, reinterpreting the Stars and Stripes through a modern, movement‑driven lens. Distorted stripes and gradient effects reference the flag in motion, symbolising a nation shaped by its diverse communities, landscapes and love for the game.

    National iconography is translated into engineered texture rather than literal graphics, creating a home kit that feels proudly American while signalling confidence and forward momentum. The kit includes an unmissable design expression that can be seen on any fan in the stands, while moving boldly across the pitch.

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  • USA WC 26 away kitNike

    USA I Away

    The away kit is conceived as a future classic — a clean, iconic expression designed to stand the test of time. Anchored in a flooded Dark Obsidian palette, the kit introduces a bespoke grid‑star knit pattern subtly woven into the fabric, shifting focus from stripes to stars as a defining symbol. Minimal, sharp and lifestyle‑led, the away kit blends performance and wearability, reflecting a generation that expresses identity both on and off the pitch. It represents a quieter confidence that doesn’t need volume to make a statement.

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  • Venezuela Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Venezuela I Home

    The burgundy red of Venezuela’s home kit comes to life with an all-over abstract print inspired by the shapes and topography found in the Tepui mountains. A back neck sign-off in gold reads ‘LA VINOTINTO’ - the federation’s official name. 

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  • Venezuela Away kit WC 26adidas

    Venezuela I Away

    Paying homage to the federation’s history, the crisp white away jersey is punctuated by distinctive yellow, red and blue detailing that is carried through from the three stripes to logos and team badge. The crest features the word “VENEZUELA” in block letters on the left chest, the design reminiscent of the crest used between 1961 and 1967. Gold detailing on the cuffs and number adds a refined, sophisticated touch, completed with ‘LA VINOTINTO’ written across the back of the neck – the federation’s official name.

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  • Wales Home WC 2026 Kit adidas

    Wales I Home

    The red base synonymous with the Welsh home kit is reimagined with the introduction of a horizontal stripe design, factoring in dark green, red and white stripes, with the official Welsh translation of the country name CYMRU, faintly visible in the centre green stripe. This features again alongside the team motto – 'Gorau Chwarae Cyd Chwarae', translating to 'Best Play is Team Play' – across the back of the neck.

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  • Wales Away kit WC 26adidas

    Wales I Away

    Celebrating the country’s identity and heritage, the Welsh away kit is built with a cream base punctuated with abstract graphical interpretations of the Welsh dragon, in muted red tones, detailed across the front of the jersey. CYMRU features alongside the team motto – “Gorau Chwarae Cyd Chwarae" – across the back of the neck.

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