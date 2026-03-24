With winter dawning on us for many of us around the world, we can only dream of a summer of football. Hang tight because it won't be long until the World Cup 2026 comes around and kicks off on June 11, as the United States, Mexico and Canada aim to host the best edition of the competition yet.

Lionel Scaloni and Argentina will look to defend their World Cup title, which they won at Qatar 2022. It was their third World Cup success story as Lionel Messi and co finally got their hands on the coveted trophy.

Ahead of the competition, some of the biggest brands, including adidas, Nike, PUMA, and more, have launched new kits for fresh new looks on the pitch. On November 5th 2025, adidas launched home kits for 22 nations, including holders Germany, Spain, Belgium, joint hosts Mexico, and many more. The collection combines historic visual identities and traditions of each nation and portrays them in a modernist, forward-looking aesthetic.

adidas

The bold array of jerseys reflects the heart of each nation through colourways and patterns that celebrate key aspects of its identity. From their rich histories to famous landscapes, traditional architecture and iconic past kit designs, each jersey aims to unite fans around a shared passion for their nation.

On March 20th 2026, adidas unveiled the official away kits for all 25 partner federations. Drawing from the unique culture of each nation, the away jerseys reinterpret classic adidas World Cup aesthetics – such as geometric patterns and stylised vertical lines – in a modern, contemporary style that resonates with fans and athletes alike.

PUMA

adidas' story with football runs deep, from performance on the pitch to cultural influence in the streets. Making its mark on the biggest stage of world football for the first time in 36 years, the adidas Trefoil – adidas’ mark of originality - is printed onto the right side of each chest. Each jersey pays tribute to the football culture of the 90s, is reimagined for today's demands, and is built proudly for the culture and community of athletes and fans who will wear them.

The latest major kit drop was by Nike on March 20th 2026, which unveiled their federation home and away kits with a deep exploration of each team's heritage, culture, and identity, bringing a striking sense of optimism and future-facing inspiration.

Nike

Also central to this vision is Nike’s Aero-FIT performance cooling technology, which leverages computational design and a highly specialised, stitch-specific knitting process to help athletes stay cool in the extreme conditions anticipated throughout this summer’s tournament.

PUMA followed suit on March 24th 2026, unveiling kits for their teams heading to the World Cup that explore identity, heritage, and we're here for the stunning designs. Each design has been built to capture the culture, character, and spirit of the nation it represents, engineered for the highest level of the game, yet rooted in the same emotion that drives football everywhere it is played.

Whether you're watching at home, hosting a watch party with friends, or travelling to watch the World Cup in person, you need to look the part. Let GOAL break down the full release, so you can get yourself kitted out for the big tournament:

Shop: World Cup 2026 kits