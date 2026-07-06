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'A despicable and incompetent woman!' - Kylian Mbappe hits back at Paraguayan politician's 'brazen racism' as French FA announce lawsuit over 'criminal and reprehensible' comments
Mbappe condemns 'despicable' politician
Mbappe did not hold back after being subjected to horrific racial slurs following France's 1-0 win over Paraguay. The senator, Celeste Amarilla, had posted derogatory comments on X, questioning Mbappe's upbringing and heritage. In a powerful statement, the French captain targeted the senator's fitness for office and her impact on her nation's reputation.
"You are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position," he wrote on social media.
"You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition. Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country.
"I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world."
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Vile insults spark global outrage
The controversy stems from Amarilla's reaction to a tense match where Paraguay were criticised for their physical style of play. After Mbappe reportedly snubbed the Paraguayan goalkeeper at the final whistle, the senator launched a tirade, stating: "This brute hasn’t even learned to write. Instead of breast milk, he sucked on coconuts and the most educated beings he has ever heard were chimpanzees."
She further escalated the abuse by calling the French star a "colonised Cameroonian, who pretends to be French, resentful, nouveau riche, arrogant and ugly." She even expressed regret that the Paraguayan team had not physically assaulted the player on the pitch, despite admitting she was not a football fan.
FFF launches legal action
The French Football Federation (FFF) has taken immediate steps to defend the national team captain, classifying the comments as criminal behaviour. In an official statement, the governing body made it clear that they would pursue the matter in court to ensure such rhetoric does not go unpunished on the international stage.
The FFF confirmed it is proceeding with a report to the prosecutor's office for the purpose of judicial prosecution, writing in a statement: "The racist remarks made by Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla against Kylian Mbappé are utterly despicable and unacceptable. How can anyone utter such words? These remarks are criminal and reprehensible. They must be prosecuted here as elsewhere. The French Football Federation is filing a report with the public prosecutor's office for the purpose of legal action."
"The Federation offers its full support to its captain, its players, and more generally to all victims of such hateful remarks. More than ever, the FFF intends to fight against racism and all forms of discrimination. These remarks dishonour those who make them and those who disseminate them. The players of the French national team represent France; it is our country that is being insulted."
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Institutional support for Les Bleus
Beyond the legal response from the federation, Mbappe has received significant backing from the highest levels of the French government. Sports minister Marina Ferrari publicly supported the striker, joining FFF president Philippe Diallo in condemning the "reprehensible" nature of the senator's outbursts following the World Cup clash.
As the legal process begins, the French camp remains united in their stance against discrimination while preparing for the quarter-final stages of the competition, where Les Bleus will face Morocco.
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