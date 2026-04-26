Alexander Nübel, currently on loan from FC Bayern Munich, is set to leave the Swabians after three years as a reliable stalwart, with his next destination still unknown. His successor will be promoted from within the club’s own ranks, as the signing of a new goalkeeper is virtually out of the question.
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With Alexander Nübel’s departure back to Bayern Munich and a crucial contract extension secured, VfB Stuttgart’s goalkeeper situation appears settled
Dennis Seimen is poised to return to Stuttgart after an impressive loan spell at SC Paderborn 07, where his standout performances in the 2. Bundesliga have secured him the number one spot. The young goalkeeper is widely regarded as one of Germany’s brightest prospects between the posts.
With Florian Hellstern, the club also has another highly rated young shot-stopper on its books. On Sunday the cup winners announced a contract extension for the 18-year-old, who currently minds the net for the reserves in the 3. Liga. Seimen’s impending promotion means Hellstern’s next step is still under discussion.
According to Bild, the club is already exploring a loan move to the 2. Bundesliga or abroad, with preliminary talks having taken place.
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Nübel is set to leave Bayern Munich.
"Playing in the third division at my age is something special; not everyone gets that chance. I know I still have areas to improve and plenty more to give—in every aspect of my goalkeeping," Hellstern said as he signed a contract, reported by *Bild*, that keeps him at VfB until at least 2030.
What about Nübel? The three-time international, who is set to travel with Germany to the World Cup, seems to have no future in Munich either. He has repeatedly stated that he no longer wants to give up his status as club number one.
At Bayern, though, signs point to another extension for captain Manuel Neuer, who is expected to mentor Jonas Urbig before the 22-year-old eventually takes over.
Keeping him in Stuttgart would be expensive: his €11 million-per-year salary—split between the clubs during his loan—is a significant burden, and his contract in Munich runs until 2029.
With sporting director Max Eberl still keen to reduce wages, a permanent exit this summer appears likely, with talk of a €20–25 million fee for the 29-year-old.