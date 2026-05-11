The gesture is a reminder of Real Madrid's 15 European Cups, a tally Barcelona remains far from matching.

This is not the first time Vinicius Junior has courted controversy with such a gesture. In the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 at Manchester City, he also riled supporters after converting a 22nd-minute penalty.

He then celebrated by grinning at the corner flag, before rubbing his clenched fists in front of his face and making a "crying" gesture towards the City supporters, then turning away laughing.