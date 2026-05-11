In the first half, the Brazilian, booed with every touch, lost his cool. He raised his hands towards the stands and clearly formed the number 15 with his fingers.
Translated by
With a bold gesture, Vinicius Junior provoked FC Barcelona fans during El Clásico-while Joao Cancelo made football history
The gesture is a reminder of Real Madrid's 15 European Cups, a tally Barcelona remains far from matching.
This is not the first time Vinicius Junior has courted controversy with such a gesture. In the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie at Manchester City, he also riled the fans after converting a 22nd-minute penalty.
He then celebrated by grinning at the corner flag, before rubbing his clenched fists in front of his face and making a "crying" gesture towards the City supporters, then walking away laughing.
- Getty Images
Vinicius had already provoked them before
The gesture had clear precedents. Vinicius's celebration was a direct reference to the jeering he endured from Manchester City fans during Real Madrid's away fixture in February 2025. That night, a huge banner appeared in the home end: City midfielder Rodri kissing his Ballon d'Or, with the words "Stop Crying Your Heart Out"—a line from an Oasis song and a clear dig at Vinicius.
Vinicius had complained bitterly after losing out to Rodri at the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony, and his club even cancelled their attendance at the event in Paris when it became clear that the left winger would finish behind the Spaniard.
Cancelo makes football history
El Clásico also highlighted two other remarkable stories. Barcelona's João Cancelo became the first player to win a league title in four of Europe's top five leagues.
In 2020/21 he lifted the Scudetto with Juventus, the following year he won the Premier League with Manchester City, and twelve months after that he claimed the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.
- Getty Images Sport
Lewandowski now joins an elite group
However, Cancelo cannot match Robert Lewandowski's trophy haul. The Pole, who may be leaving Barça, has now won his 13th title in Europe's top five leagues: two with BVB, eight with Bayern and three with the Catalans.
That haul places Lewandowski in an elite club: only Ryan Giggs, Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller have matched it.
Real Madrid's record transfers
Players Total Jude Bellingham Joined from Borussia Dortmund in 2023 for a transfer fee of €127 million Eden Hazard Signed from Chelsea FC in 2019 for a transfer fee of €120.8 million Gareth Bale Signed from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 for a transfer fee of €101 million.