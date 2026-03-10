Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Will Kylian Mbappe face Man City? Alvaro Arbeloa delivers injury update on Real Madrid talisman ahead of Champions League showdown
A talisman caught in a fitness race
The injury forced the 27-year-old to miss the second leg of the recent Champions League play-off victory over Benfica, Madrid's shock defeat to Getafe, and their 2-1 win against Celta Vigo in La Liga. With Rodrygo potentially out for the remainder of the calendar year, the pressure on the medical staff to get Mbappe back to full fitness has reached fever pitch. He has returned to individual sessions on the training pitch but is not yet ready to join in with the first-team squad.
Arbeloa remains cautiously optimistic
Addressing the media during his pre-match press conference, Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa provided a hopeful yet measured update on his striker's condition. The manager emphasised that the player's recovery was being monitored on a daily basis to avoid any long-term setbacks. "Well, he’s better. Obviously, we have to take one day at a time and see how he is evolving," Arbeloa explained. "But this week has been positive. He’s back giving a good feeling, and we are looking forward to having him back soon."
Vinicius set to step up
Mbappe has been in sensational form this season, racking up 38 goals and six assists in just 33 appearances, making his presence a vital psychological factor for the Blancos. Arbeloa is acutely aware that he must rely on other stars to step up if the Frenchman fails his late fitness test, specifically pointing to Vinicius Junior as the key. "He's important when he's on the pitch; we have a lot of injuries," Arbeloa noted. "He's becoming increasingly important; he's our attacking mainstay, and we need him if we want to eliminate City."
A defining continental gauntlet
The upcoming weeks could define Arbeloa’s stint at the helm, a period he values immensely. "I don't think there are any differences... in these two months you grow and learn. I'm the same person, but with two months as Real Madrid's coach, which is like a master's degree. I'm grateful for every day I spend here," he admitted. Looking ahead to the European stage, he added: "It's motivating to experience a Champions League round of 16 tie; to experience a night like tomorrow. It's very motivating. It will be a great experience. I'm really looking forward to it."
