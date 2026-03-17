Mykhailo Mudryk has been waiting for over a year. And his very own Godot – namely, the verdict in the doping case against him – shows no sign of arriving. In recent weeks, however, there has been persistent speculation about the future of the Ukrainian winger, who commanded a transfer fee of €100 million when he moved to London from Shakhtar Donetsk.
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What has become of Mudryk? He could make a fresh start at Strasbourg, but his future remains uncertain pending the verdict on his suspension, which has yet to be announced
THE SUSPENSION: WHAT HAPPENED AND ALL THE LATEST NEWS
The case officially came to light in December 2024. Mudryk tested positive in a doping test following a match played for his national team. The substance in question is Meldonium, the same drug that previously led to the suspension of Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova.
According to reports by Sky Sport and The Athletic, the footballer, who immediately declared his innocence, was provisionally suspended by the Football Association pending further investigations. However, this move instantly removed him from all domestic and international competitions and also deprived him of the opportunity to train at Chelsea’s facilities.
The legal process, at least so far, has proved ‘extremely slow and complex’, as described by the Mirror in England. In June 2025, the FA formally charged him with a breach of anti-doping regulations, with Mudryk reiterating, including on social media, that he was in a state of ‘shock’. To date, a first-instance ruling is still pending – a verdict that might even exonerate him, but which, in the absence of such a ruling, will continue to keep Mudryk off the pitch. And only once the ruling has been issued will he, if necessary, be able to appeal to the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne).
Will he start again at Strasbourg?
The suspension he could face risks keeping Mudryk off the pitch until 2029, by which time he will still have two years left on his contract with Chelsea. Updates are expected in the coming months, and if these prove positive, L’Equipe is certain: the Ukrainian’s career would continue at Strasbourg’s affiliate club in Ligue 1. “He would certainly have the humility to accept this challenge after almost two years out of action, if he were offered a loan,” the report states. Of course, for this to happen, Mudryk needs to be cleared of charges; otherwise, the timetable set by the CAS in Lausanne will have to be followed...
Confirming that the Mudryk case is not currently a priority for the Blues are the words of manager Liam Rosenior, who reiterated that “As for Mykhailo, we must wait for the legal process to run its course before we can consider him part of the project again.” This applies to both Chelsea and Strasbourg.