VIDEO: What a blunder from Manuel Neuer! Bayern Munich veteran gifts Real Madrid goal less than one minute into Champions League clash in worst possible for Vincent Kompany's men

According to live match reports, Bayern Munich endured a nightmare start when Neuer made an uncharacteristic mistake just moments after kickoff. With the hosts holding a 2-1 aggregate lead from the first leg at the Bernabeu, the veteran goalkeeper stepped far out of his box and played a sloppy pass directly into the path of Guler. The Turkish international did not hesitate, capitalising on the horrific error to fire the ball into an empty net from about 30 yards out. It was a moment of sheer disbelief for Vincent Kompany and the home supporters.