Wesley Sneijder says UEFA should have CANCELLED Arsenal's Champions League decider vs Atletico Madrid before half-time & claims Gunners 'don't have any top players'

In a damning assessment of the semi-final clash, the former Real Madrid and Inter playmaker joked that the governing body should have stepped in and stopped the match before the half-time whistle had even blown. Bukayo Saka eventually scored the winning goal of the tie, but Sneijder felt the level of football on show was far below the standard expected of such a prestigious stage in European competition.

Speaking on Ziggo Sport, the outspoken Dutchman delivered a brutal verdict on the proceedings in north London. "I said after 35 minutes, UEFA must intervene," Sneijder said. "They need to call London: both teams off the pitch, and tomorrow the final will be played between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. I knew this would happen, Atletico dropped back and gave away possession, and Arsenal had a lot of control over the ball."