How to watch CONCACAF Champions League soccer: Dates, schedule, TV and live streaming options

GOAL's everything-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the CONCACAF Champions League in the USA

Fox Sports 1 is available on DirecTV's cheapest Entertainment package, giving access to some CONCACAF games.

Fox Sports and the CONCACAF Champions League is available on the Sling Blue package. Cancel anytime.

Fox Sports 1 is available on DirecTV's cheapest Entertainment package, giving access to some CONCACAF games.

Fox Sports and the CONCACAF Champions League is available on the Sling Blue package. Cancel anytime.

Fox Sports 1 is available on DirecTV's cheapest Entertainment package, giving access to some CONCACAF games.

Fox Sports and the CONCACAF Champions League is available on the Sling Blue package. Cancel anytime.

The CONCACAF Champions League has always been something of a hidden gem in the world of soccer, with some of the best stars from the Americas battling it out for their domestic clubs to be crowned kings of the continent before a shot at World Club Cup glory.

Over the last 12 months it’s certainly gotten more interesting as many major stars have joined MLS, making CONCACAF’s premier club competition even more enticing.

But how can you watch and live stream the tournament when it touches down each year? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Article continues below

2024 CONCACAF Champions League schedule

First Round - Leg 1

Date Fixture Kick-Off (ET) 02/06 Comunicaciones vs Monterrey 20:00 02/06 Real Esteli vs Club America 22:00 02/07 Herediano vs Toluca 18:00 02/07 Forge vs Guadalajara 20:00 02/07 Vancouver vs Tigres UANL 22:00 02/20 St Louis vs Houston Dynamo 20:00 02/20 Deportivo Saprissa vs Philadelphia 22:00 02/21 Independiente vs New England 20:00 02/21 Cavalry vs Orlando City 22:00 02/22 Moca vs Nashville 19:00 02/22 Cavalier vs Cincinnati 21:00

First Round - Leg 2

Date Fixture Kick-Off (ET) 02/13 Guadalajara vs Forge 22:00 02/14 Tigres UANL vs Vancouver 20:00 02/14 Club America vs Real Esteli 22:15 02/15 Toluca vs Herediano 20:00 02/15 Monterrey vs Comunicaciones 22:15 02/27 Orlando City vs Cavalry 18:00 02/27 Philadelphia vs Deportivo Saprissa 20:15 02/27 Houston Dynamo vs St. Louis 22:30 02/28 Cincinnati vs Cavalier 19:00 02/28 Nashville vs Moca 21:15 02/29 New England vs Independiente 20:15

Which TV channels have the rights to CONCACAF Champions League soccer?

The CONCACAF Champions League is currently covered on Fox Sports in the United States for those who wish to watch and live stream English-language coverage.

They show fixtures throughout the tournament from the first round through to the final, which never fails to disappoint.

For Spanish language speakers, coverage is available on Univision and TUDN.

Best TV packages to watch CONCACAF Champions League Soccer in 2024

Ultimately, Fox Sports is your best bet for CONCACAF Champions League coverage, and there are a number of brilliant packages which will deliver you the tournament’s coverage as well as much more.