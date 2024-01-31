How to watch CONCACAF Champions League soccer: Dates, schedule, TV and live streaming options

The CONCACAF Champions League has always been something of a hidden gem in the world of soccer, with some of the best stars from the Americas battling it out for their domestic clubs to be crowned kings of the continent before a shot at World Club Cup glory.
Over the last 12 months it’s certainly gotten more interesting as many major stars have joined MLS, making CONCACAF’s premier club competition even more enticing.
But how can you watch and live stream the tournament when it touches down each year? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
2024 CONCACAF Champions League schedule
First Round - Leg 1
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-Off (ET)
|02/06
|Comunicaciones vs Monterrey
|20:00
|02/06
|Real Esteli vs Club America
|22:00
|02/07
|Herediano vs Toluca
|18:00
|02/07
|Forge vs Guadalajara
|20:00
|02/07
|Vancouver vs Tigres UANL
|22:00
|02/20
|St Louis vs Houston Dynamo
|20:00
|02/20
|Deportivo Saprissa vs Philadelphia
|22:00
|02/21
|Independiente vs New England
|20:00
|02/21
|Cavalry vs Orlando City
|22:00
|02/22
|Moca vs Nashville
|19:00
|02/22
|Cavalier vs Cincinnati
|21:00
First Round - Leg 2
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-Off (ET)
|02/13
|Guadalajara vs Forge
|22:00
|02/14
|Tigres UANL vs Vancouver
|20:00
|02/14
|Club America vs Real Esteli
|22:15
|02/15
|Toluca vs Herediano
|20:00
|02/15
|Monterrey vs Comunicaciones
|22:15
|02/27
|Orlando City vs Cavalry
|18:00
|02/27
|Philadelphia vs Deportivo Saprissa
|20:15
|02/27
|Houston Dynamo vs St. Louis
|22:30
|02/28
|Cincinnati vs Cavalier
|19:00
|02/28
|Nashville vs Moca
|21:15
|02/29
|New England vs Independiente
|20:15
Which TV channels have the rights to CONCACAF Champions League soccer?
The CONCACAF Champions League is currently covered on Fox Sports in the United States for those who wish to watch and live stream English-language coverage.
They show fixtures throughout the tournament from the first round through to the final, which never fails to disappoint.
For Spanish language speakers, coverage is available on Univision and TUDN.
Best TV packages to watch CONCACAF Champions League Soccer in 2024
Ultimately, Fox Sports is your best bet for CONCACAF Champions League coverage, and there are a number of brilliant packages which will deliver you the tournament’s coverage as well as much more.