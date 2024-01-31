This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

How to watch CONCACAF Champions League soccer: Dates, schedule, TV and live streaming options

Richard Greenwood
CONCACAF Champions League trophy(C)Getty Images
CONCACAF Champions LeagueTV Guide & StreamingCF AmericaCD GuadalajaraInter Miami CFLionel Messi

GOAL's everything-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the CONCACAF Champions League in the USA

The CONCACAF Champions League has always been something of a hidden gem in the world of soccer, with some of the best stars from the Americas battling it out for their domestic clubs to be crowned kings of the continent before a shot at World Club Cup glory.

Over the last 12 months it’s certainly gotten more interesting as many major stars have joined MLS, making CONCACAF’s premier club competition even more enticing.

But how can you watch and live stream the tournament when it touches down each year? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

2024 CONCACAF Champions League schedule

First Round - Leg 1

DateFixtureKick-Off (ET)
02/06Comunicaciones vs Monterrey20:00
02/06Real Esteli vs Club America22:00
02/07Herediano vs Toluca18:00
02/07Forge vs Guadalajara20:00
02/07Vancouver vs Tigres UANL22:00
02/20St Louis vs Houston Dynamo20:00
02/20Deportivo Saprissa vs Philadelphia22:00
02/21Independiente vs New England20:00
02/21Cavalry vs Orlando City22:00
02/22Moca vs Nashville19:00
02/22Cavalier vs Cincinnati21:00

First Round - Leg 2

DateFixtureKick-Off (ET)
02/13Guadalajara vs Forge22:00
02/14Tigres UANL vs Vancouver20:00
02/14Club America vs Real Esteli22:15
02/15Toluca vs Herediano20:00
02/15Monterrey vs Comunicaciones22:15
02/27Orlando City vs Cavalry18:00
02/27Philadelphia vs Deportivo Saprissa20:15
02/27Houston Dynamo vs St. Louis 22:30
02/28Cincinnati vs Cavalier19:00
02/28Nashville vs Moca21:15
02/29New England vs Independiente20:15

Which TV channels have the rights to CONCACAF Champions League soccer?

The CONCACAF Champions League is currently covered on Fox Sports in the United States for those who wish to watch and live stream English-language coverage.

They show fixtures throughout the tournament from the first round through to the final, which never fails to disappoint.

For Spanish language speakers, coverage is available on Univision and TUDN.

Best TV packages to watch CONCACAF Champions League Soccer in 2024

Ultimately, Fox Sports is your best bet for CONCACAF Champions League coverage, and there are a number of brilliant packages which will deliver you the tournament’s coverage as well as much more.

