WATCH: Lionel Messi scores first Inter Miami goal since returning from Argentina's 2026 World Cup run
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Immediate reaction
Messi responded almost immediately, getting on the end of an accurate cross before applying a textbook finish in the 11th minute. From there, Miami got rolling, as Telasco Segovia scored just 15 minutes later to give the Herons a 2-1 lead. Messi then added his second to make it 3-1 before Micael scored a fourth before halftime.
Atletico pulled one back through Rafa Llorente, who scored an incredible inswinging effort from just outside the box. The match was then paused due to weather before resuming roughly 30 minutes later.
Watch the clip
Watch Messi's opener here.
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Another MVP season on the way?
In addition to the two goals, Messi also added an assist for Miami's fourth goal. In MLS play, he currently sits on 12 goals and eight assists.
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What comes next?
Following Miami's match against Atletico, the team will face Liga MX giants Monterrey on Saturday, Aug. 8.
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