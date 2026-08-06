WATCH: Lionel Messi scores first Inter Miami goal since returning from Argentina's 2026 World Cup run

Messi responded almost immediately, getting on the end of an accurate cross before applying a textbook finish in the 11th minute. From there, Miami got rolling, as Telasco Segovia scored just 15 minutes later to give the Herons a 2-1 lead. Messi then added his second to make it 3-1 before Micael scored a fourth before halftime.

Atletico pulled one back through Rafa Llorente, who scored an incredible inswinging effort from just outside the box. The match was then paused due to weather before resuming roughly 30 minutes later.



