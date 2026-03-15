Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is currently on loan from FC Barcelona to FC Girona, experienced a rather bitter moment during Barça’s presidential election on Sunday.
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Was it his own fault in the end? Marc-André ter Stegen suffers another bitter blow at FC Barcelona
Ter Stegen turned up at Camp Nou on Sunday morning to cast his vote at the polling station there. As he is under contract with the Spanish champions until 2028, he would normally be eligible to vote, even though he is not currently playing for manager Hansi Flick’s team.
However, the German goalkeeper, who like many of the 105,000 members wanted to vote for either incumbent Joan Laporta or challenger Victor Font, was not allowed to cast his vote. The problem: Ter Stegen’s name was not on the electoral roll. Videos circulating online show that, despite an intensive search, the 33-year-old simply could not be found in the register.
Ter Stegen waited for around ten minutes at the polling station, hoping that the situation would be resolved and that he would still be allowed to vote. But this was not the case, and ultimately the 44-time Germany international had to leave without having cast his vote.
- Getty Images
Marc-Andre ter Stegen has apparently not renewed his membership at Barça
According to a report by ESPN, the failure to vote was not an annoying oversight, but was due to an oversight on ter Stegen’s part. The goalkeeper simply failed to renew his membership with Barça. The renewal would have been necessary to be included on the electoral roll.
This curious refusal to vote fits the unfortunate picture that has emerged of ter Stegen’s career in recent months. At Barca, following protracted injury problems, he had lost his place in the starting line-up to new signing Joan Garcia, who joined from city rivals Espanyol before the season. In order to gain match practice and perhaps still fulfil his dream of a place in the German national team’s goal at the World Cup this summer, ter Stegen went out on loan to Girona within LaLiga in January.
There, he took over as first-choice goalkeeper, but after just two appearances, the next major setback followed in early February. Due to a thigh injury, ter Stegen is expected to be sidelined until mid-April – making it almost impossible for him to put himself in contention for the German World Cup goal thereafter. “The book isn’t quite closed yet, but there’s no question that it will be very tight, because you have to take into account not only the latest spell on the sidelines, but also the time before that. He’s barely played for almost a year – that’s extremely little,” said Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann, offering ter Stegen little hope in a recent interview with kicker.
FC Barcelona election: Xavi casts his vote too
Ter Stegen, who has been in Catalonia since 2014, has been one of the defining figures at Barça over the past decade. He has made 423 appearances for the Blaugrana to date, winning the Champions League (2015) and six La Liga titles with them, among other honours.
Alongside ter Stegen, numerous other prominent figures naturally turned up at Barça’s polling stations on Sunday. Among others, midfield legend Xavi arrived at midday to cast his vote.
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