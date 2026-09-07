‘Vinnie Jones’ sidekick!’ - Cristiano Ronaldo in Hollywood not ruled out as Portuguese GOAT sees future in blockbuster movies mooted

Hislop is not the first to claim that Ronaldo could follow in the footsteps of FA Cup-winning one-time Wimbledon enforcer Jones - as he has featured in over 90 movies and television projects, including Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Gone in 60 Seconds and Mean Machine.

Ronaldo’s former Manchester United team-make Mikael Silvestre has previously told GOAL: “I think the sky is the limit for him. Everything that he touches or invests himself in becomes a successful business.

“I think he mentioned becoming an actor a while back when he was at the Dubai awards. He said he would want to become an actor. I think that's his next move. If Vinnie Jones can become an actor, a good-looking guy like Cristiano for sure can do the job.”

World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit has said on the said subject, with it possible that more major honours will be collected at some point: “I think he has the charisma and the aura. Ronaldo is the most famous person on social networks. Can you imagine if he was in the middle of big Hollywood stars? He would have nothing to prove to those guys. He can say, ‘I know you're a big star, but I am Cristiano Ronaldo. I am probably one of the best players in football history. I am a billionaire. I won everything I could win in football. So who are you?’

“The Oscars? One day. Honestly, you can make a movie on his life. I have never seen someone stronger than him mentally. This guy is the most powerful human being I've ever seen mentally.”