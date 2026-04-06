Brazilian player Vinícius Júnior has emphasised that the fans’ support will be a decisive factor in tomorrow’s clash with Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabéu in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, stressing that the atmosphere at home matches in this competition makes a huge difference.
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Vinícius sends a message to Yamal… and reveals the inside story of his contract renewal and his relationship with Alonso and Mbappé
We recognise Bayern’s strength… but
Speaking at a press conference ahead of tomorrow’s match, the Brazilian star said that the team is aware of their opponents’ strength, but at the same time has enough experience to handle this kind of fixture, expressing his hope to deliver a strong performance worthy of the occasion.
Vinícius spoke about the team’s inconsistent form, emphasising that in football there are good days and others that are not so good, as was evident in the defeat to Mallorca in La Liga.
He explained that the team had not been fully focused following the return from the break, noting that a lack of focus at this level simply means losing matches – a clear message ahead of the clash with Bayern.
Harry Kane's likely absence
Vinícius Júnior spoke about the possibility of Harry Kane being absent, emphasising that it would not significantly affect Bayern Munich’s strength on the pitch.
He explained that Kane is a decisive player who scores a lot of goals, and his absence might force the team to tweak the line-up slightly, but that does not diminish the opposition’s threat. He added that Bayern have an exceptional squad of players capable of playing in multiple positions and making a difference.
Vinícius stressed that Real Madrid must be prepared for every scenario, as the match will be extremely difficult regardless of who leads the German side’s attack.
Contract renewal
Vinícius spoke candidly about his future, emphasising that he cannot see himself leaving Real Madrid and that he clearly wishes to remain at the club for many years to come.
He explained that he has one year remaining on his current contract, but he is not worried about the matter, pointing to his great confidence in the club’s management and its president.
He added that the matter of renewal will be addressed soon, emphasising that, for him, Real Madrid is not just a club, but the “club of his dreams” where he wishes to make his mark.
Chabi Alonso
Vinícius did not shy away from discussing his time under former manager Xabi Alonso, admitting that he did not get enough opportunities to play, as most of his appearances were limited to just a few minutes.
He also noted that the manager’s style did not fully suit him, particularly in terms of communication, explaining that every manager has their own approach and that he was unable to build the relationship he had hoped for.
Nevertheless, he emphasised that the experience was not entirely negative; rather, he came away from it having learnt important lessons on a personal and professional level, and he looks forward to putting them to good use in his career.
The Fury of El Clásico
Vinícius Júnior spoke about his outburst during El Clásico, confirming that it was not a good moment in his career and that he was quick to apologise to everyone immediately afterwards.
He explained that, by nature, he hates being substituted and always wants to see the game through to the end, which is what prompted his angry reaction, but he admitted that once he had regained his composure, he fully realised his mistake. The Brazilian star emphasised that he is still learning, viewing every passing day as a new opportunity to develop and improve.
The relationship with Arbeloa
Vinícius praised his current relationship with manager Arbeloa, emphasising that it is different and based on clarity and mutual trust, which helps him perform at his best on the pitch.
He noted that this relationship reminds him of his time with Carlo Ancelotti, where he received clear instructions regarding his roles within the team, which gives him great peace of mind. He added that he always gives his all in training and matches, and will continue to work with the same mindset in order to keep improving.
A dry spell
Vinícius admitted that he has been going through a difficult spell recently, particularly when it comes to scoring goals, describing it as one of the longest goal droughts he has experienced.
However, he stressed that such moments are part of any player’s career, and that the most important thing is how one deals with them.
He explained that he has learnt a great deal during this phase, both mentally and technically, stressing that top players do not stay down for long, but come back stronger – something he aims to prove in the coming period, starting with the upcoming clash against Bayern Munich.
Best Defender
Vinícius Júnior expressed his great delight at Éder Militão’s return, emphasising that it is not just about the footballing aspect, but also extends to the personal bond between them.
He explained that Militão is one of his closest friends, describing him as the best defender in the world and emphasising that the team becomes stronger and more resilient with him in the line-up.
He added that the successive returns of key players, such as Jude Bellingham and Dani Ceballos, give Real Madrid a significant boost at a crucial stage of the season, making the team more complete and better prepared for the challenges ahead.
Racism and Yamal
Vinícius Júnior has emphasised that racism remains one of the most complex issues in football and society, noting that it continues to recur alarmingly despite all the efforts made to tackle it.
The Brazilian star explained that he hopes other players, such as Lamine Yamal, will continue this fight, stressing that the responsibility does not lie with just one player. He added that social inequalities play a major role, as people of colour from poorer backgrounds suffer more than others, despite the privileges enjoyed by players.
Vinícius stressed that he is not accusing specific countries such as Spain, Germany or Portugal of racism, but he emphasised that racists exist everywhere, and that the solution lies in collective solidarity to put an end to this phenomenon, so that players or anyone else are not forced to face such situations again.
Mbappé's role
Vinícius Júnior spoke about his relationship with Kylian Mbappé, emphasising that what is said off the pitch does not reflect the reality of what happens on it, and stressing that the French star is a huge asset to the team.
He explained that Mbappé plays a vital role in boosting the team’s confidence through his goals and decisive influence, particularly in big matches, noting that such encounters are always decided by the finishing touches of top players, and Mbappé is one of the finest among them. He added that the entire team is fully focused on a tough fixture that demands the highest level of readiness.