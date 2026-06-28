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Vini Jr GFXGOAL
Krishan Davis

Vinicius Jr is finally living up to his billing for Brazil at the World Cup - but how far can he carry Carlo Ancelotti's flawed Selecao?

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Finding a rich vein of form at the 2026 World Cup, there is a sense that Vinicius Jr has finally arrived on the international stage, delivering consistently for Brazil when it matters most to propel the Selecao through the group stage. As Carlo Ancelotti's side clicks into gear, it is now a question of what they are capable of with the Real Madrid superstar leading the way.

"If I go to the World Cup, score four or five goals and we become champions, the whole story changes. Then people will say I was preparing myself for the World Cup all along, even in the games where I didn't play well."

Those were Vinicius' words in the build-up to the World Cup, and he's already made significant headway in his quest to shift the narrative surrounding his international career in North America.

But after four goals in three games, just how far can an in-form Vini carry an otherwise flawed Brazil squad, and do they really stand any chance of going all the way?

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    Shining on the big stage

    In a tournament where many of the biggest names have taken it in turns to seize the limelight, Vinicius hasn't disappointed - playing his part in what looks set to be a scintillating race for the Golden Boot as he keeps pace with Real Madrid co-star Kylian Mbappe, Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele and Erling Haaland on four goals, behind the great Lionel Messi on five.

    While Brazil made an underwhelming start in theirr draw against Morocco, it was a moment of individual magic from Vinicius that saved their blushes when they were 1-0 down, as he collected a pass, cut inside and unleashed an unstoppable strike across the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

    The winger has used the moment as a springboard, running through to slot home the third in the 3-0 win over Haiti after playing a perfect assist for Matheus Cunha to fire home. He then terrorised Scotland, ruthlessly punishing two errors to notch a brace, and he would have had a hat-trick if he wasn't harshly pulled up for a foul by the VAR after nicking the ball of a defender and rolling it between the 'keeper's legs.

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  • Scotland v Brazil: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    In elite company

    Vinicius' exploits in the 2026 group phase have put him in some elite Brazilian company, helping him to etch his name into the nation's storied World Cup folklore.

    He joined Selecao icons Jairzinho (1970), Romario (1994), Ronaldo Nazario (2002), and Rivaldo (2002) on the country's exclusive list of players who have scored in each of the tournament's first three matches. That might be a good omen, as the Canarinho lifted the trophy on each of those previous occasions.

    The wide man has also become the first Brazil player to score four goals at a World Cup since Neymar achieved that feat in 2014 on home soil. Although he still forms part of the squad, the 34-year-old has passed the mantle of talisman on to Vinicius, saying after the Scotland win: "Vini Jr is our star player. He's in an incredible form, deciding matches."

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    'Nothing better'

    This tournament certainly feels like a watershed moment for Vinicius' international career, which - until now - had been a slow burn.

    While he has shone at club level, the 25-year-old had just nine goals and nine assists in just under 50 caps before the World Cup began. That record included just one strike at the 2022 edition in Qatar and a brace in the 2024 Copa America, with his other six efforts coming in friendlies.

    Vinicius is the first to admit that his performances for Brazil had previously not come anywhere close to the kind of level he has demonstrated for Real Madrid, where he has regularly been in the 'best-in-the-world' conversation, but he is relishing his turnaround on the biggest stage.

    "There were periods with the national team when I couldn't show my football," he said after the thumping win over Scotland. "And there is nothing better than, in a situation like that, scoring many goals and having great performances. Thanks to my talent and the work I have done at Real Madrid, I was confident that at the right moment I would shine again in the Brazil shirt."

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  • Scotland v Brazil: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Gathering steam

    With the obvious caveat that Brazil have only faced one team in the top 40 of FIFA's Men's World Ranking so far, drawing against African powerhouse Morocco, there are signs that Vinicius is helping his nation gather steam at the tournament despite the flawed squad at Ancelotti's disposal.

    The Italian tactician has been fine-tuning his side with each passing game and seems to have found the right formula. Cunha's introduction to the starting line-up for the Selecao's second match has made a huge difference, with his aptitude for dropping deep and bringing others into the game proving to be a very useful weapon, while he has already bagged three goals himself.

    In midfield, Lucas Paqueta is a real workhorse in the No.10 role, putting a shift in at both ends of the pitch, and Bruno Guimaraes has been at his creative best with three assists to his name already. Drafting veteran defender Danilo in at right-back has also shored things up defensively, while 19-year-old Rayan impressed against Scotland after replacing the injured Raphinha.

    There will be tougher tests to come, but there is a sense that things are just starting to come together for Ancelotti after what had been an inconsistent year or so in charge to date, and Vinicius is the one who is giving them momentum.

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    Stern test

    Courtesy of the bizarre new 48-team World Cup format, Brazil are one of the few group winners who won't benefit from a relatively easier tie in the last 32 - facing the runner-up from Group F despite topping their own pool; meaning they will take on Japan in Houston on Monday.

    The Blue Samurai are always a formidable opponent at major tournaments, evidenced by the fact they have already taken a point off the Netherlands and thumped Tunisia, albeit they will be disappointed to have been held to a draw by Sweden in their final group game.

    Brazil will know their qualities all-too well; it was just eight months ago that Ancelotti's side were stunned by Japan in a friendly in Tokyo, spurning a two-goal first-half lead to somehow lose a thrilling encounter 3-2 as their hosts mounted a stirring comeback. Vinicius started the game up front but was withdrawn early in the second half having failed to make an impact.

    Unsurprisingly, the Asian nation's XI is much the same at the World Cup. For what it's worth, the Brazil backline was completely different.


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  • Scotland v Brazil: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    'Hope continues to grow'

    Brazil, then, will need Vinicius to maintain the high standards he has set in the first phase of this World Cup if they are to stand any chance of upsetting the odds by pushing into the latter stages.

    If they can get past Japan, a more favourable last-16 tie against Norway or Ivory Coast will await, and they will fancy their chances of reaching the quarter-finals. From that point onwards things look a whole lot tougher, with England, Argentina and Spain all potential opponents on their route to the final.

    The odds are stacked against Brazil and what is undeniably a rag-tag squad, but there is a lot to be said for the kind of momentum the form of their superstar Vinicius can generate, especially if he continues to perform in the last 32 and round of 16.

    He has set his sights on earning his country a sixth star on their shirts. "There is nothing better than returning at the World Cup, the place where I always dreamed of being, to represent my family and my country in the fight for the sixth star," he said.

    "I will keep improving throughout the tournament, and our hope, the hope of the fans and our families, only continues to grow."

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