Davies was replaced at half-time after his surprise start in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain (4–5). On Thursday, he completed just one individual training session, fuelling concerns over his fitness.
Translated by
Vincent Kompany has delivered two pieces of positive news. Here's the latest on the squad situation at FC Bayern
"Phonzy is back training with the team today as usual," Kompany reassured everyone at Friday's press conference. "He felt a twinge during the PSG match, and at half-time – I was in the stands, not in the dugout – the staff rightly decided not to take any risks." Kompany, serving a suspension, observed the contest from the stands while assistant manager Aaron Danks occupied the touchline.
After the match, Davies "had all the tests done and everything came back clear," Kompany added. Thursday's individual session was therefore a precaution, and Davies is expected to be available for Saturday's match against 1. FC Heidenheim.
Tom Bischof is poised for his comeback, while Jonas Urbig will start in goal against Heidenheim.
Tom Bischof could return to action. The 20-year-old utility man has sat out the last five competitive matches because of a torn muscle fibre, but coach Kompany is optimistic: "I hope Tom Bischof will be available tomorrow." Lennart Karl, also recovering from a torn muscle fibre, will miss the Heidenheim clash; nevertheless, there is "still a chance" he could face PSG in the return leg.
Kompany also confirmed that reserve goalkeeper Jonas Urbig will start against Heidenheim, while talks over a new contract for Manuel Neuer are progressing, though no announcement is imminent, according to sporting director Christoph Freund.