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FC Bayern München Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Donny Afroni

Vincent Kompany claims Bayern Munich willing to 'die on the pitch' to reach Champions League final after having 'no fun' watching nine-goal clash with PSG

V. Kompany
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
Bundesliga
Ligue 1

Vincent Kompany has issued a defiant battle cry following Bayern Munich’s breathless 5-4 semi-final first leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, insisting his players are willing to "die on the pitch" to reach the Champions League final. Despite trailing after a nine-goal thriller in the French capital, the Belgian coach remains adamant that the tie is far from over as the action heads back to Bavaria.

  • A chaotic first leg in Paris

    The match itself was a whirlwind of goals and tactical shifts. Harry Kane and Michael Olise found the net for the visitors, but PSG punished Bayern's defensive lapses through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Joao Neves, and Ousmane Dembele to lead 3-2 at the break.

    After the interval, the French champions looked to have ended the contest after Kvaratskhelia and Dembele both added their second goals of the night to make it 5-2. However, Dayot Upamecano’s header from a set-piece and a stunning strike from Luis Diaz reduced the deficit to a single goal, ensuring the second leg at the Allianz Arena will be a high-stakes encounter.

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    Kompany frustrated by touchline ban

    The first leg at the Parc des Princes was an all-time classic, but it was an agonizing experience for Kompany, who was forced to watch from the stands due to a suspension. The Bayern boss was barred from the touchline after accumulating three yellow cards, leaving assistant Aaron Danks to lead the team from the dugout.

    Reflecting on the experience of being distanced from his players during such a high-stakes encounter, Kompany admitted the situation was far from ideal. "It's no fun," Kompany told Prime Video. "If it never happens again, I'll be satisfied. I can't take decisions 80 meters away. But I appreciated the way the players responded, from high up in the stands."

  • Olise PSG Bayern Monaco Champions LeagueGetty Images

    Calling for fire in the Allianz Arena

    With his suspension now served, Kompany is relishing the opportunity to lead his team from the front in the return fixture next Wednesday. He has called on the Bayern faithful to recreate the intimidating atmosphere that helped them overcome Real Madrid in the previous round, promising that his players will leave everything on the turf.

    “The atmosphere next week at Allianz Arena will be crazy. We know we have to win. We’ll give absolutely everything, really everything we have even if we have to die on the pitch. We believe,” Kompany stated. “There was such fire against Madrid. We need no less than that, we need even more, and that's all I can ask for. I'd go to the stadium for a game like that, but not to be quiet.”

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  • Mentality is key for the Bavarians

    Bayern’s resilience has become a hallmark of Kompany in Munich, with the team refusing to buckle even when faced with significant pressure. The ability to fight back from a three-goal deficit has clearly given the squad confidence that they can finish the job at the Allianz Arena. Kompany highlighted the unusual nature of the result while maintaining a positive outlook on the second leg. “Normally when you concede five goals in a semifinal you’re out. But we scored 4 and could’ve added more. At 5-2 it would have been difficult, but now it’s basically 1-0,” Kompany said.

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
FC Heidenheim crest
FC Heidenheim
HDH
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Lorient crest
Lorient
FCL