VIDEO: Victor Osimhen moved to tears as Galatasaray fans honour his late mother with huge tifo in Champions League clash with Liverpool

The tribute held deep personal significance for Osimhen, who has previously spoken about the trauma of losing his mother at a young age. Discussing his upbringing and the hardships his family faced in Lagos, Nigeria, the striker told UEFA: "My mother passed away at a very young age. My older brother called from the village, he said that my mother had slept and never woke up. When she left, it was really tough for the family. My dad has to go out and look for a job, to make sure that we are fed every day. Football was the only escape route for me and my family to get out of poverty."