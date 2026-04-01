VIDEO: Tennis icon Novak Djokovic spotted celebrating in crowd as Italy stunned by Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup playoff final
Djokovic takes center stage in Zenica
Djokovic made a high-profile appearance at the Bilino Polje Stadium, drawing significant attention from the local crowd during the high-stakes encounter. The Serbian tennis star, who has frequently displayed his passion for football and his affinity for the Balkan region, was filmed celebrating alongside the home supporters. As Bosnia and Herzegovina battled past Italy 4-1 on penalties, footage captured Djokovic smiling broadly, clapping, and exchanging hugs with those around him in the stands.
Watch the clip
Azzurri collapse in penalty lottery
On the pitch, Italy’s hopes of avoiding another international disaster started brightly when Moise Kean opened the scoring after just 15 minutes. However, the visitors were dealt a heavy blow when Alessandro Bastoni was shown a red card in the 41st minute. The momentum shifted late in the game when Haris Tabakovic struck a 79th-minute equalizer, forcing the match into a gruelling period of extra time where neither side could find a decisive breakthrough. The tension reached its peak during the penalty shootout, where Italy’s clinical edge deserted them entirely. Bosnia and Herzegovina converted four of their attempts while the Azzurri managed only one successful strike. The result ensures that Italy will miss their third World Cup in a row, an unprecedented failure for a nation of their footballing stature.
Italy boss Gennaro Gattuso was left to pick up the pieces of a shattered dressing room, offering a heartfelt apology to the fans after the final whistle. “I personally apologise for not having made it, but these lads gave absolutely everything,” he stated. “These lads didn’t deserve this, for the effort, the love, the determination."
- Getty Images Sport
A night of celebration for Bosnia
While Italy mourns, Bosnia and Herzegovina prepares for a historic celebration. Having secured their place in the 2026 tournament, the national team has proven they can compete with the traditional giants of Europe. Djokovic's presence in the stadium served as a lucky charm for the home side, who grew in confidence as the game progressed. This victory secures a second World Cup appearance for the nation, whose only previous qualification came during the 2014 tournament in Brazil. The Dragons can now look forward to competing in Group B this summer, where they are scheduled to face Canada, Qatar, and Switzerland in the opening stage.