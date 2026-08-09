VIDEO: Rodrigo De Paul pays tribute to Lionel Messi after the death of his father Jorge with an emotional celebration at the Leagues Cup
A special tribute at Chase Stadium
News of Jorge Messi’s passing at the age of 68 deeply affected both Inter Miami and the Argentine national team. Messi had to urgently leave the Herons camp to attend to family matters. The 39-year-old captain was not included in the squad for the match againts Monterrey in the Leagues Cup. The Argentine star immediately traveled to his hometown to be with his siblings and mother during this time of mourning. He made the journey as quickly as possible after receiving the sad news from the Sanatorio Centro in Rosario.
After scoring the opening goal for Inter, De Paul bypassed a traditional celebration, choosing instead to send a message of brotherhood and comfort to his captain. The goal came from a team play initiated by the experienced Brazilian Casemiro, who found De Paul at the edge of the penalty area. The Argentine didn't hesitate, unleashing a precise shot that found the back of the net to make it 1–0. Immediately after scoring, De Paul removed his jersey to reveal that he was wearing Lionel Messi’s iconic number 10 shirt underneath. However, Inter were forced to acknowledge their opponent's resilience, as they managed to turn the match around and hand the Herons a 2-1 defeat.
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Tragic loss for the Messi family
Jorge died on Friday in his home city of Rosario after a significant period of ill health. Messi, accompanied by his wife and children, travelled back to Argentina on Saturday to pay his final respects and support his mother, Celia Cuccittini, and his siblings during this incredibly difficult time for the family.
Confirmation of the news came through a poignant statement from Newell's Old Boys, the club where Lionel began his journey and where Jorge was a lifelong supporter. The club expressed their deep sorrow, acknowledging Jorge's vital role in the career of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. While the specific cause of death has not been officially disclosed, it is understood that he had been under medical supervision for several months as his condition deteriorated
- Getty Images
A legacy behind the scenes
Jorge was far more than just a parent to Lionel; he was the architect of the business empire and the professional infrastructure that allowed his son to focus entirely on his football. From the early days of negotiating Lionel's first contract at Barcelona on a paper napkin to managing his high-profile moves later in his career, Jorge remained the most trusted figure in the player's inner circle. His absence will be felt deeply not just by his family, but by the entire sporting community that witnessed the partnership between father and son.
As Messi takes a leave of absence to be with his loved ones in Rosario, tributes have begun pouring in from across the globe. Former teammates, rival clubs, and governing bodies have all sent messages of condolence to the Messi family.
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