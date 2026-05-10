VIDEO: Penalty spot scuff that led to Harry Kane firing wildly wide for Bayern Munich - with ‘dirty tricks’ of Wolfsburg star Jeanuel Belocian caught on camera
Belocian caught in the act
As Kane prepared to take the spot-kick following a foul on Michael Olise by Konstantinos Koulierakis, cameras captured Wolfsburg defender Jeanuel Belocian engaging in some questionable gamesmanship. The 21-year-old was seen subtly scuffing the turf around the penalty spot with his studs while the referee was occupied with distracted Bayern players.
The "dirty tricks" seemed to have the desired effect. As Kane made his trademark approach, his standing foot appeared to shift slightly on the compromised ground, causing him to lean back and fire his shot harmlessly wide of the right-hand post. It was a shocking moment for the Bayern faithful, who have grown accustomed to Kane being automatic from the spot.
Watch the clip
End of an era for Kane
The miss brings to an end a remarkable run of 24 consecutive successful penalties in the Bundesliga for the 32-year-old. Since swapping Tottenham for Bavaria, Kane has been the gold standard for spot-kicks in Germany, but even the world's most elite finishers are not immune to the psychological and physical hurdles of the 'dark arts'. Prior to this weekend, Kane’s only other misses this term came in the Champions League against Union Saint-Gilloise in January and a DFB-Pokal, where Wehen Wiesbaden's Florian Stritzel saved his effort.
Statistically, Kane remains a behemoth from 12 yards. This was only his third miss in a Bayern shirt across all competitions, having successfully converted 37 of his 40 attempts. Despite the rare failure against Wolfsburg, he maintains a conversion rate of 92.5%, keeping him amongst the most lethal penalty takers in world football history.
- AFP
Golden Boot race continues
While the penalty miss will dominate the highlight reels, Kane’s season remains one for the history books. He remains comfortably clear at the top of the Bundesliga scoring charts with 33 goals, well ahead of his nearest challenger, Stuttgart’s Denis Undav, who sits on 19. Kane's debut seasons in Germany have set a standard rarely seen in European football. Though his perfect league record is gone, the England captain’s focus will remain on finishing the season strongly before leading his country into the summer international break.