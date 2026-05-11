VIDEO: Neymar scores superb solo goal for Santos as Brazil star steps up bid to make 2026 World Cup squad
Neymar shines in much-needed Santos win
The legendary number 10 proved he still possesses the star power to decide matches in the Brazilian Serie A. In what was a pressure-cooker environment for Santos, Neymar delivered a masterclass in clinical finishing and playmaking to help snap the club's worrying seven-game winless streak.
His opening goal, which came in first-half stoppage time, was a classic display of his trademark style. Starting the move out wide on the left, Neymar drove inside, exchanged a slick one-two with a team-mate, and effortlessly guided the ball past the goalkeeper into the far corner. It was a goal that reminded everyone why he remains the central figure in Brazilian football culture.
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Key role in second goal
Neymar’s influence wasn't restricted to his own goalscoring exploits. In the 75th minute, he was the architect of the goal that put the game beyond Bragantino's reach. Stepping up to a dead-ball situation, he executed a clever set-piece routine that eventually found Adonis Frias, who finished emphatically to make it 2-0.
Neymar’s performance was the catalyst for a much-needed collective result. He registered three shots at goal, one key pass, seven progressive carries and six ground duel wins in an all-action display before being taken off for Gabriel Barbosa in the 82nd minute.
- AFP
A standing ovation for the idol
The night ended with a touching moment between the player and the supporters. When Neymar was substituted, the entire stadium rose to its feet. The standing ovation was a clear message of support for the 34-year-old as he attempts to force his way into the national team setup for the 2026 World Cup. With those three points secured, Santos now turn their attention to a busy schedule, including a double-header against Coritiba and a continental clash with San Lorenzo.