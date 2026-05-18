VIDEO: Lionel Messi gestures to Inter Miami fans protesting over players' lack of 'respect' during MLS win over Portland Timbers
Silence at the Nu Stadium
Inter Miami finally secured their first home victory at their new Nu Stadium on Sunday night, defeating the Portland Timbers 2-0, but the milestone was overshadowed by a visible rift between the players and the club’s most ardent supporters. La Familia, the collective of Miami’s supporters' groups, staged a silent protest for the first 85 minutes of the match, leaving the usually vibrant stands devoid of the typical drums, flags, and chants that define the South Florida atmosphere.
The group is reportedly frustrated with a perceived lack of "respect" from the roster. Members of the group claimed that following the first four matches at the new venue, players have consistently ignored the stands and headed straight for the locker room. "The players have shown no respect to La Familia, have not come to our stand after the games when we have guys come in as early as 11 a.m. to set up our tailgate and set up our flags inside the stadium," said JC Aviles of the Southern Legion, per Miami Herald. "Not to mention, we sing our hearts out for 90-plus minutes. The only player that came to say hi was Noah Allen and everyone else goes straight to the locker room. Not cool!"
The tension peaked in the 85th minute when the supporters finally broke their silence with a pointed message. A section of the crowd began chanting in Spanish: "Players, salute your fans, acknowledge your people, who ask nothing else of you!" The demand did not seem to sit well with eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, who appeared to aim a disapproving gesture to the stands.
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Mixed reactions from the locker room
Despite the visible frustration on the pitch, players and staff offered a variety of perspectives on the incident after the final whistle. German Berterame, who scored the second goal of the night after Messi’s opener, admitted he understood the supporters' perspective. "Obviously, it was surprising, but also, they have a point because they deserve that we recognize them," Berterame said. "The important thing is that we stay united, on the same side, like today, we won after so much, and that also brings happiness to them."
Right-back Facundo Mura took a more diplomatic approach, stating: "We as players are all at peace and united. We appreciate absolutely everything, the coaching staff, everyone at the club that gives us all we need, and the fans, who always support us. Today was a victory that we all deserved and I feel we need to stay together. We are super appreciative of them, they are part of us and we are all a family."
Meanwhile, interim coach Guillermo Hoyos avoided stepping into the controversy, saying: "Inter Miami is a huge club because of the players who have been champions and won many things, the people made their display, but I have no opinion on it."
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'The players made huge sacrifice'
The victory was vital for Miami’s standing in the Eastern Conference, moving them into second place with 28 points, just two behind leaders Nashville. Reflecting on the effort required after a heavy schedule, Hoyos concluded: "The players drew, they painted, they made a huge sacrifice because they were exhausted from a very tough week with travel, and they manifested themselves. Congratulations to all who were involved with us in the day-to-day. We are very happy to win and continue growing, little by little."