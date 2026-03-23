VIDEO: Lionel Messi scores 71st free-kick of his career to overtake Brazil legend Pele as New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese is left completely embarrassed

Inter Miami have made a strong start to the 2026 Major League Soccer season, taking ten points from their first five games to sit third in the Eastern Conference behind leaders Nashville and SC and New York City FC, the latter of whom were their opponents on Sunday.

An entertaining spectacle was played out at Yankee Stadium, with Gonzalo Lujan handing Miami the lead in the fourth minute before New York responded to take the lead thanks to strikes from Nicolas Fernandez and Agustin Ojeda. However, the home side weren't ahead for long as Messi stepped up to score from distance, with his free-kick taking a deflection and creeping past goalkeeper Matt Freese.

It was another moment of inspiration from the Argentine World Cup winner, with Miami going on to claim the points thanks to defender Micael's 74th-minute winner.