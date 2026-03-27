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VIDEO: Jurgen Klopp back in Liverpool! Legendary ex-Reds boss all smiles as he wears club track jacket and cap ahead of charity match
Klopp returns to the Anfield dugout
The 'Normal One' is back where it all began. Klopp has returned to Liverpool this week to participate in a high-profile charity match organised by the LFC Foundation.
The former Reds boss, who ended his nine-year tenure in 2024, will be assisting Sir Kenny Dalglish on the management team for a Liverpool Legends side taking on Borussia Dortmund Legends.
Klopp appeared in high spirits as he arrived for the event, effortlessly slipping back into the club gear that became his Tuesday-through-Sunday uniform for 491 matches.
While he currently serves as Red Bull's global head of soccer, a role he started in January 2025, his heart clearly remains anchored in the north-west of England. Fans have already flooded social media with footage of the German arriving ahead of the Saturday afternoon kick-off.
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Addressing Real Madrid rumours
While the Anfield faithful dream of a reunion, Klopp has been frequently linked with the hot seat at the Bernabeu. Rumours have suggested that Real Madrid reached out to the 58-year-old to replace Alvaro Arbeloa, but Klopp recently used a press appearance in Munich to shut down those reports in his typically blunt fashion.
"If Real Madrid had called, we would have heard about it by now," Klopp said. "But that is all nonsense. They did not even call, not once. They didn't even call my agent. I've said that a thousand times already, but of course I'm not thinking about it at all right now. There's no reason to, thankfully."
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Door remains open for the future
Klopp was careful not to retire from the game entirely when he left Merseyside, and his latest comments suggest that his time in the technical area may not be finished just yet.
Even with his heavy responsibilities at Red Bull, the appetite for tactical management appears to be simmering under the surface for the man who won both the Premier League and Champions League for Liverpool.
"And as for the future, I'm not quite finished as a coach yet," Klopp noted during the Magenta TV World Cup team presentation. "So who knows what might come up in the next few years? But there are absolutely no plans in that regard."