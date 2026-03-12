VIDEO: Camera catches Jude Bellingham's gobsmacked reaction to Federico Valverde's hat-trick in Real Madrid's win over Man City
Valverde masterclass stuns Man City
Real Madrid put in a superb European performance on Wednesday night, crushing Manchester City 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite missing key players like Kylian Mbappe and Bellingham due to injuries, Alvaro Arbeloa's side took a commanding lead before half-time.
It was Federico Valverde's night. The 27-year-old midfielder opened the scoring by converting a long pass from Thibaut Courtois before doubling the lead just seven minutes later. He then scored his third goal of the match three minutes before half-time, ensuring Los Blancos took a three-goal lead into the second half.
During the interval, Bellingham was seen watching the goal on a large screen from his seat in the stands. The England midfielder appeared completely shocked, his mouth hanging open as he reviewed the goal. Not only Bellingham, Mbappe, who was watching from the stands as well, also reacted excitedly after Valverde scored a hat-trick in the match.
Watch the clips
Mbappe and Bellingham's current condition
Bellingham is currently recovering from a hamstring injury and is expected to return to action for the second leg at the Etihad Stadium next week. Mbappe is also working to recover in time for that match due to a knee problem. The two Los Blancos stars have undergone a series of rehabilitation programs, including treatment abroad. Earlier this week, the French star was reported to have returned to training. He didn't complete a full training session with the main group, however, instead doing continuous running with fitness coach Sebastien Devillaz.
- AFP
Huge advantage ahead of the second leg
This emphatic victory is certainly a valuable asset for Los Blancos ahead of the second leg at the Etihad Stadium next week. However, before flying to Manchester, Arbeloa's men will first host Elche in La Liga. Madrid currently sit in second place in the Spanish top-flight table with 63 points from 27 matches, four points behind leaders Barcelona. Meanwhile, Mbappe and Bellingham are expected to remain sidelined for the match against Elche as they continue their recovery from injuries.