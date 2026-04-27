VIDEO: Ederson punches VAR monitor in furious outburst after ex-Man City star sent off in Fenerbahce's derby loss to Galatasaray
Physical confrontation with the official
The highly-anticipated clash between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce descended into chaos as Ederson saw red in more ways than one. With Galatasaray leading 1-0, the tension reached a breaking point when the hosts were awarded a penalty in the 62nd minute. Ederson, who had already been cautioned earlier in the match, was shown a second yellow card for dissent after the referee judged him to be intentionally delaying the execution of the spot-kick.
The red card sparked an immediate and aggressive response from the veteran goalkeeper, who confronted the match official in a heated exchange. Images from the broadcast showed a physical coming together, as the referee and Ederson appeared to push their heads together. But the drama did not end with the whistle. As Ederson was finally escorted from the field of play, his fury boiled over once more. The Brazilian was caught on camera punching the VAR monitor as he headed toward the tunnel, leaving spectators and officials stunned by the outburst.
Watch the clip
Galatasaray tighten grip on the title
Once order was restored, Baris Yilmaz stepped up to convert the penalty, doubling the lead for the home side following Victor Osimhen’s opening goal. The situation went from bad to worse for Fenerbahce, who struggled to contain their rivals with ten men on the pitch.
Former Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira eventually added a third to secure a convincing 3-0 victory for Galatasaray. The result has massive implications for the Turkish title race, effectively ending Fenerbahce's hopes of catching their bitter rivals at the top of the table.
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The fallout for Fenerbahce
The victory allows Galatasaray to extend their lead at the summit of the Super Lig to seven points with only three matches remaining in the season. As Galatasaray prepare to celebrate another domestic crown, Fenerbahce are left to pick up the pieces of an evening where they lost both their discipline and their slim hopes of a title charge. The duel against visiting Basaksehir on May 2 is a must-win match if they want to avoid ending the season on a sour note, while hoping Galatasaray suffers a defeat at Samsunspor's home ground.