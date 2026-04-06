VIDEO: Danny Dyer joins in with X-rated West Ham fan chant about his daughter Dani before watching son-in-law Jarrod Bowen miss penalty in FA Cup shootout loss to Leeds
Terrace antics precede shootout sorrow
The Football Factory star was in high spirits as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side mounted a stunning late comeback through goals from Mateus Fernandes and Axel Disasi to level the tie at 2-2 and force extra time. Dyer was captured singing along to the explicit terrace chant about his son-in-law Bowen's relationship with his daughter, Dani, as the atmosphere in East London reached its peak. However, the evening ended in dejection as Bowen saw his crucial spot-kick saved during a shootout that eventually ended with Leeds progressing.
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Dyer hails 'humble' Hammers skipper
Dyer maintains a deeply respectful and close-knit relationship with England international Bowen away from the spotlight of the pitch. The 48-year-old has frequently spoken of his admiration for Bowen’s grounded nature, noting that the forward avoids the stereotypical trappings of modern football fame.
Speaking previously to talkSPORT about his son-in-law's character, Dyer said: "It's how humble he is. He doesn't watch Match of the Day. Footballers, they obviously can't watch themselves on tele and Match Of The Day is only on tele once a week, so I thought he'd watch it, but he doesn't. I love the fact that he doesn't watch it. He plays his game, he gets on with it, he doesn't really like talking about it. We rarely talk about football. I give him a little message every now and then after a game or before a game – sometimes he blanks me and fair enough, but he just gets on with it and that's what I love about him. There's nothing stereotypically footballer about him."
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West Ham face relegation dogfight
Currently languishing in 18th place in the Premier League and trailing Tottenham by a single point, Bowen and West Ham must bounce back quickly ahead of a defining seven-game sequence, starting with crucial April fixtures against Wolves, Crystal Palace, and Everton. This high-stakes battle for Premier League survival concludes with a daunting May run against Brentford, Arsenal, Newcastle, and Leeds.