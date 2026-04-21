VIDEO: Adriano & Kaka score superb goals as Ronaldinho runs the show in Brazil Legends' exhibition clash with Mexico
Iconic trio roll back the years
The deadlock was broken after 15 minutes in a sequence that felt like a trip back to the mid-2000s. Ronaldinho, operating in his preferred playmaker role, dazzled the crowd by leaving Mexican midfielder Gerardo Torrado in his wake with a signature piece of skill. He then threaded a perfectly weighted through ball into the path of Adriano.
The "L'Imperatore" did not disappoint, proving his finishing remains clinical. With the goalkeeper rushing out, Adriano executed a precise chip that floated into the back of the net. It was a moment of technical excellence that briefly silenced the home support before they erupted in applause for the Brazilian icons.
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Kaka doubles lead with solo effort
Brazil’s individual quality shone through once more as former AC Milan and Real Madrid star Kaka took centre stage. Receiving the ball on the left flank, the Ballon d'Or winner drove at the Mexican defence with the characteristic grace that defined his peak years. After cutting past two defenders with ease, he unleashed a low, driven shot into the bottom corner.
Following his goal, Kaka celebrated with a gesture mimicking a basketball shot. This was a tribute to Brazilian basketball legend Oscar Schmidt, known famously as "Mao Santa." The celebration added to the festive atmosphere, highlighting the camaraderie among the retired professionals before Mexico began a spirited comeback.
Mexico legends stage fightback
The home side found a way back into the contest almost immediately through Luis Hernandez. The veteran striker capitalised on a momentary defensive lapse to beat Julio Cesar, revitalising the crowd and turning the exhibition into a competitive duel. The turnaround was later orchestrated by Oribe Peralta, a man who has long been a thorn in Brazil's side.
Peralta, famous for his brace in the 2012 Olympic final, levelled the scoring with a firm header at the end of the first half. He then completed the comeback in the second period, dinking the ball over substitute goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes to secure a 3-2 victory for the hosts.