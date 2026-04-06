Video... A wave of mockery directed at Arteta’s antics: and you want to win the Champions League?

Arsenal have become the butt of jokes following the emergence of footage showing unusual training sessions under manager Mikel Arteta, at a time when the team is striving to regain its balance after a run of disappointing results.

Photos and videos from the training session showed Arsenal players taking part in unconventional drills, which included the use of pens during group exercises, as well as activities aimed – according to the coaching staff – at improving coordination and concentration among the players.

According to the Daily Mail, these images surprised fans, who felt the team needed to work on basic technical aspects rather than these unusual methods.

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