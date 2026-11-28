The U.S. Women's National Team are heading to Brazil, and they barely needed 45 minutes to put any doubts about World Cup qualification to rest.

Emma Hayes' side cruised to an 8-0 win over El Salvador in Friday's Concacaf W Championship quarterfinal in Mansfield, Texas, with Ashley Sanchez leading the way with a first-half hat trick.

It was a pair of defenders who got the Americans going, though, with Kennedy Wesley opening the scoring in the ninth minute before Tierna Davidson doubled the advantage in the 31st. Mallory Swanson added a third shortly after, before Sanchez took center stage, scoring three goals in quick succession. Sophia Wilson added another before halftime to give the U.S. a 7-0 lead.

The Americans took their foot off the gas in the second half, although substitute Croix Bethune added an eighth in the 80th minute.

With World Cup qualification secured, the USWNT can now turn their attention to winning the CONCACAF W Championship, with Jamaica awaiting in Tuesday's semifinal.

GOAL rates the USWNT's players from Texas Health Mansfield Stadium...