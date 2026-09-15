USWNT Abroad: Alyssa Thompson’s Chelsea run riot against Phallon Tullis-Joyce and Manchester United

The second weekend of the Women’s Super League season brought mixed fortunes for the USWNT’s stars abroad, with Americans landing on both sides of Chelsea’s emphatic 5-0 win over Manchester United.

Alyssa Thompson started for a Chelsea side that controlled the match from beginning to end, recording 25 shots and 63 percent possession. At the other end, Phallon Tullis-Joyce endured a difficult afternoon in the United goal. The scoreline hardly reflected her individual performance, though, as she produced several quality saves, including a late stop to deny Kadeisha Buchanan.

Elsewhere in England, Sam Coffey helped Manchester City secure a 4-1 win over Aston Villa, while Emily Fox and Arsenal were held to a scoreless draw by Crystal Palace. In France, Lily Yohannes and Lyon also settled for a 0-0 draw against Paris FC.

With some Americans celebrating commanding wins and others left frustrated, GOAL looks at how the USWNT’s stars fared across Europe...