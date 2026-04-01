USMNT and Canada slip in FIFA Men's World Rankings after March camp struggles, Mexico rise following positive results against Belgium and Portugal

The USMNT will have a chance to regroup before facing 14th-ranked Senegal on May 31 and Germany on June 6 in their final tuneups ahead of Group D play against Paraguay, which begins less than a week later at the World Cup.

Canada’s pre-World Cup friendlies are set for June 1 against Uzbekistan and June 5 against the Republic of Ireland, while Mexico’s slate includes matches against Ghana on May 22, Australia on May 29 and Serbia on June 4.