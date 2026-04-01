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USMNT and Canada slip in FIFA Men's World Rankings after March camp struggles, Mexico rise following positive results against Belgium and Portugal
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Les Blues back on top
France climbed two spots to No. 1 in the latest FIFA Men’s World Rankings released Wednesday, overtaking the field to underline its status as a World Cup favorite alongside Spain and England. While there was notable movement elsewhere - including Vietnam jumping nine places to No. 99 to break into the top 100 - the headline shift came at the top, where France now leads the pack.
USMNT slipping
Things are not trending upward for the USMNT. Back-to-back friendly losses to Portugal and Belgium in Atlanta - a combined 7-2 scoreline - exposed familiar issues on both ends of the pitch, from defensive lapses to a lack of cutting edge in attack. The drop to No. 16, outside the top 15, feels less like a blip and more like a reflection of where this group currently stands against elite opposition.
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Canada dip after months of rising
Canada, meanwhile, suffered their tumble in some time since manager Jesse Marsch's arrival. A pair of draws against Tunisia and Iceland offered little to build on, and the slide from No. 29 to No. 30 reflects that.
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Mexico make move
El Tri took advantage, leapfrogging the USMNT into No. 15 after a steady set of results against strong European competition. A 1-1 draw with Belgium and a scoreless result against Portugal won’t turn heads on their own, but in contrast to the U.S., Mexico looked organized, difficult to break down and capable of managing games. Now unbeaten in two months and with three wins in their last five, the trajectory is at least pointing in the right direction.
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What comes next?
The USMNT will have a chance to regroup before facing 14th-ranked Senegal on May 31 and Germany on June 6 in their final tuneups ahead of Group D play against Paraguay, which begins less than a week later at the World Cup.
Canada’s pre-World Cup friendlies are set for June 1 against Uzbekistan and June 5 against the Republic of Ireland, while Mexico’s slate includes matches against Ghana on May 22, Australia on May 29 and Serbia on June 4.