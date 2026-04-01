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Nick Birdsong

USMNT and Canada slip in FIFA Men's World Rankings after March camp struggles, Mexico rise following positive results against Belgium and Portugal

World Cup
USA
Mexico
Canada
France

The U.S. and Canada struggled in their recent March camps, resulting in both teams dropping slightly in the standings. Mexico were winless in March, but picked up draws against Portugal and Belgium - two higher-ranked opponents - which resulted in a small boost for Javier Aguirre's side. France also rose to the top of the rankings at first.

  • FBL-FRIENDLY-COL-FRAAFP

    Les Blues back on top

    France climbed two spots to No. 1 in the latest FIFA Men’s World Rankings released Wednesday, overtaking the field to underline its status as a World Cup favorite alongside Spain and England. While there was notable movement elsewhere - including Vietnam jumping nine places to No. 99 to break into the top 100 - the headline shift came at the top, where France now leads the pack.

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  • USMNT slipping

    Things are not trending upward for the USMNT. Back-to-back friendly losses to Portugal and Belgium in Atlanta - a combined 7-2 scoreline - exposed familiar issues on both ends of the pitch, from defensive lapses to a lack of cutting edge in attack. The drop to No. 16, outside the top 15, feels less like a blip and more like a reflection of where this group currently stands against elite opposition.



  • Canada v Iceland - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Canada dip after months of rising

    Canada, meanwhile, suffered their tumble in some time since manager Jesse Marsch's arrival. A pair of draws against Tunisia and Iceland offered little to build on, and the slide from No. 29 to No. 30 reflects that. 

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  • Panama v Mexico - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Mexico make move

    El Tri took advantage, leapfrogging the USMNT into No. 15 after a steady set of results against strong European competition. A 1-1 draw with Belgium and a scoreless result against Portugal won’t turn heads on their own, but in contrast to the U.S., Mexico looked organized, difficult to break down and capable of managing games. Now unbeaten in two months and with three wins in their last five, the trajectory is at least pointing in the right direction.

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    What comes next?

    The USMNT will have a chance to regroup before facing 14th-ranked Senegal on May 31 and Germany on June 6 in their final tuneups ahead of Group D play against Paraguay, which begins less than a week later at the World Cup.

    Canada’s pre-World Cup friendlies are set for June 1 against Uzbekistan and June 5 against the Republic of Ireland, while Mexico’s slate includes matches against Ghana on May 22, Australia on May 29 and Serbia on June 4.