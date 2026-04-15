Unusual scenes unfolded in the main stand: injured Lennart Karl missed FC Bayern Munich’s goal against Real Madrid

Tom Bischof and Sven Ulreich, both sidelined by injury and unavailable to manager Vincent Kompany, watched the first half from their seats before disappearing into the Allianz Arena tunnels at the break. The pair returned a few moments late for the second period, while Karl was initially absent and only reappeared in the 52nd minute.

He did, however, leap up to celebrate Luis Díaz’s crucial 3–3 equaliser that secured a place in the semi-finals. Before stoppage time—and thus before Michael Olise’s 4–3 winner—Karl, Ulreich and Bischof all left their seats to be on the pitch in time to celebrate with the team.

Shortly after kick-off, Karl had already drawn attention in the main stand with his flamboyant attire. Dressed entirely in pink—from his shoes and trousers to his top and cap—he arrived slightly late and accompanied by others, taking his seat just in time to watch Manuel Neuer gift Real Madrid an early lead, as Arda Güler pounced on a hair-raising passing error to make it 1–0.