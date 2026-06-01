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Uli Hoeneß was right-yet there is still hope: Julian Nagelsmann's historic tactical masterstroke must now be embraced at the World Cup
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Uli Hoeneß is right: the German national team still needs to gel.
National coach Julian Nagelsmann, captain Joshua Kimmich and striker Deniz Undav were satisfied with Germany's 4–0 friendly win over Finland, the penultimate warm-up before the World Cup. Kimmich told ZDF: "We wanted to press high as often as possible, and that led to two goals today (the 2-0 and 4-0). Then we scored from deep defence when Lenny played a through ball to Deniz (the 3-0) and added a goal from a set-piece (the 1-0, see below). "We scored from several phases of play," Kimmich noted, and Nagelsmann added, "We also got a counter-attacking goal, which is a welcome change; we showed resilience. The result was good; we kept a clean sheet. We can build on this."
Despite the well-earned praise for the side's goal-scoring variety, Nagelsmann did not forget a first-half spell when his side, as in previous internationals, grew impatient, rushed forward recklessly and lost control.
The national coach could still see this tactical lapse as positive after the 4-0 win, saying "the lads want to prove themselves", yet he acknowledged that a coach can never condone repeated lapses in tactical discipline. "We need to trust our strengths even more," he said. The side still lacks fine-tuning, automatic movements and consistent tactical discipline.
These issues can be ironed out during the build-up to a tournament, yet Nagelsmann must now nail down his first-choice XI—something even Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß has demanded in recent weeks. Two, perhaps three spots remain open: David Raum or Nathaniel Brown at left-back, and Leroy Sané, Lennart Karl or even Maximilian Beier on the right wing. Two goals, an assist and an all-round display that Nagelsmann described as "good enough to keep you in the team" may even prompt the coach to briefly revisit the striking partnership, though he had previously considered the Havertz-or-Undav debate closed.
DFB team: This style of play should become second nature.
Julian Nagelsmann fielded his youngest-ever starting XI against Finland, with an average age of just 26.29 years—0.58 years lower than the side that beat the Netherlands 1–0 in the October 2024 Nations League clash. Lennart Karl's debut was not the sole factor in the squad's youth movement. The cheeky, carefree Bayern prospect, at 18 years and 98 days, became the third-youngest DFB starter in history after Youssoufa Moukoko and Uwe Seeler. Two other 22-year-olds, Nathaniel Brown and Aleksandar Pavlovic, plus the slightly older Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, further lowered the average.
More importantly, every youngster delivered. Karl excelled despite the occasional lapses in patience and poise that briefly unsettled the hosts against the overmatched Finns.
Aleksandar Pavlovic, already a first-team mainstay, controlled the midfield; Wirtz, like Musiala, netted a goal to boost his confidence after a testing season in England and his comeback from a long injury lay-off. Brown, meanwhile, showed again that he can thread passes more often than David Raum and, like Joshua Kimmich, drifts inside to dictate play. That versatility could give him the edge over the wing-back and set-piece specialist Raum when the World Cup squad is picked. In this form, every one of these young talents deserves a starting berth in the United States.
A welcome side effect: even when Manuel Neuer (40) returns, the squad's average age will barely rise.
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Nagelsmann's strategy, crafted alongside his assistant coach, is paying off: Mads Butgereit and the players are delivering.
Germany's 4-0 win over Finland marked their eighth straight victory, during which they have scored 26 goals and conceded six. Eight of those goals have come from set pieces—four of them in the last four matches alone.
Back in March, Nagelsmann drafted in his former Hoffenheim assistant, Alfred Schreuder, to the DFB setup, explaining that he wanted to give set-piece coach Mads Butgereit the space to focus solely on his specialty. The results speak for themselves: Butgereit and the players he coaches are delivering.
Although the delivery for the 1-0 win over Finland looked more opportunistic than scripted—Lennart Karl punishing disorganisation with a quick, short corner to Joshua Kimmich, whose curling cross found Deniz Undav's head—exploiting such moments requires both individual quality and the kind of training Butgereit provides.
Butgereit has overseen the DFB's set-piece training since 2021, and the team has indeed scored several unusual goals from dead balls in recent years. Nevertheless, his tournament record remains poor: Germany failed to score a single set-piece goal at the last two major events. Improvement is overdue.
DFB: The youngest first-team debutants
Venue
Name
Date of first start
Age at first start
1
Youssoufa Moukoko
16 November 2022
17 years, 361 days
2
Uwe Seeler
2 April 1956
18 years, 26 days
3
Lennart Karl
31 May 2026
18 years, 98 days