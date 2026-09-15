UEFA confirm 2028 and 2029 Champions League final hosts as Barcelona's Camp Nou returns to the big stage

European football's governing body has officially confirmed that the Munich Football Arena and Barcelona’s Spotify Camp Nou will host the 2028 and 2029 Champions League finals, respectively. The announcement, made on Tuesday, marks a significant return to two of the most celebrated footballing cathedrals in Europe.

The Allianz Arena is no stranger to the spotlight, having hosted the Champions League final in both 2012 and 2025. However, for the Catalan capital, the 2029 final will be the first time in exactly 30 years that the Camp Nou has served as the venue for the biggest game in club football. That previous occasion occurred in 1999, when Manchester United dramatically overcame Bayern Munich 2-1 with a pair of late strikes to secure their second European Cup triumph.



