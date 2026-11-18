The USWNT take an 8-3-1 record into Hayes’ first CONCACAF tournament. Kickoff against El Salvador is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 27 at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium in Mansfield, Texas. All four quarterfinal winners qualify directly for the World Cup. A U.S. loss would mean a Dec. 2 play-in, where a win would earn a place in FIFA’s intercontinental playoffs.

“It’s been a great year of growth and learning for our team, and for a long time the focus has been on qualifying for the World Cup, so now that time has arrived,” Hayes said.

The tournament also awards three places at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The U.S. have already qualified as hosts, so if the Americans finish in the top three, the fourth-place team will also go to the Games.

“I want to see relentless consistency from our players, individually and as a team, and I want us to be elite in both penalty boxes,” Hayes said. “If we can achieve that, I’m confident those performances will carry us through to meet our standards and goals. This is my first CONCACAF event and the first for many of our players, so we’re all looking forward to the experience.”