Tottenham prepared to smash transfer record for Sandro Tonali! Price that Spurs are willing to pay for Newcastle midfielder revealed

Tottenham are prepared to go all out to sign Tonali this summer as De Zerbi looks to overhaul his squad. The Italian head coach has identified his compatriot as the ideal engine for his midfield, with the north London club eager to move past a difficult period that saw them flirt with the lower reaches of the Premier League table in the last two campaigns.

The pursuit comes amid a firm promise from ownership to back the new project. In a statement to supporters at the end of a dismal season, during which Spurs had three different managers, owners the Lewis family pledged to back new head coach De Zerbi in the transfer market. The message to the fans read: "We take responsibility for rebuilding Spurs. Our ambition is to recapture the spirit of the club and bring back the excitement, the fearlessness and the bold football we have always felt defined us. That means football comes first. The board and executive team have laid out their plans to meet this ambition."



