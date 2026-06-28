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‘Time flies’ Jordan Henderson reacts to making history with England as ex-Liverpool star achieves World Cup feat that Three Lions legends never managed
A landmark moment for the veteran
The 36-year-old midfielder reached the historic milestone when he was introduced as a second-half substitute during England's 2-0 win over Panama. The victory at the New York/New Jersey Stadium ensured that Thomas Tuchel’s side secured top spot in Group L, setting up a Round of 32 clash against DR Congo.
Henderson, who currently plies his trade at Brentford, earned his 91st cap in the process. Beyond the World Cup record, the midfielder also became the first Englishman to play in seven major international tournaments, surpassing generations of legendary figures who came before him in the white shirt.
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Reflecting on a dream career
The former Liverpool skipper has remained a trusted member of the squad despite the emergence of younger talents. Speaking to ITV after the final whistle, Henderson was reflective about his longevity and his continued passion for the international stage.
“Time flies, doesn’t it,” he said. “It’s crazy really. I’ve always said how honoured I am to represent my country ever since I made my debut. To still be able to do it now is a dream come true and to get on and still run around like a little kid when I got some minutes means just as much now as when I made my first cap. All I’ve ever tried to do, is do my best for my country and my team-mates and for everyone to make the nation proud.”
Securing top spot in Group L
While Henderson took the headlines for his individual achievement, the result was equally important for the team's momentum. Goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane were enough to see off a stubborn Panama side that threatened on the counter-attack. The Three Lions navigated a difficult group stage to ensure they enter the knockout rounds with a perfect platform.
Reflecting on the team's performance, Henderson was pleased with the professional nature of the win. “It’s a nice feeling to win the group, win the game today, clean sheet again which is important,” he added. “I think we will [have more control] and we just need to make sure that when that happens again, we make better decisions. Controlling games, which we’ve been really good at, especially in the Ghana game, we just need to keep on that.”
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Eyeing the knockout stages
As England prepare for their meeting with DR Congo, Henderson believes the squad is in a strong position to contend for the ultimate prize. The midfielder highlighted the high standards being set behind the scenes at the team's base camp, suggesting there is still more to come from Tuchel’s talented roster.
“There will be loads of areas we want to tweak, improve on and get better,” Henderson explained. “I’m still confident the lads are in a great spot, and training has been excellent as well. It’s a good feeling around the camp and we just need to keep pushing everything.”