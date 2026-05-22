"I am leaving Real Madrid with immense gratitude. The players have made me a better person and brought me joy every day," Arbeloa said at a press conference. The 43-year-old former reserve-team coach had taken over in mid-January after Xabi Alonso's departure, but he could not turn the club's fortunes around, and Real failed to win any silverware in the 2025/26 campaign. Arbeloa's contract was due to run until 2027.
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"They've made me a better person," Álvaro Arbeloa says as he announces his departure from Real Madrid-and speaks out about José Mourinho
Mourinho, who previously managed Real Madrid successfully between 2010 and 2013, is now expected to provide a fresh impetus. Earlier this week, several outlets reported that the 63-year-old Portuguese manager's move from Benfica Lisbon to Madrid was a done deal, though official confirmation is still pending. Although Mourinho is under contract until 2027, he can leave Benfica by invoking a release clause worth three million euros. He is expected to sign a two-year deal with the club. Recent reports have also outlined his potential transfer targets.
Arbeloa said: "Mou has a fantastic coaching team; he's surrounded by excellent people. If he comes, he'll do it with his own people, as it should be." In the same breath, Arbeloa ruled out joining Mourinho's backroom staff.
Real Madrid disappointed both on and off the pitch.
In La Liga, Real Madrid trail reigning champions FC Barcelona by 11 points heading into the final matchday. They host Athletic Bilbao on Saturday in a dead-rubber clash. In the Champions League, Real were knocked out by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, and in the Copa del Rey they exited at the round of 16 to underdogs Albacete.
Off the pitch, Real's season has been turbulent under coach Arbeloa; most recently, star forward Kylian Mbappé and other players publicly clashed with their manager.
Arbeloa played for Real between 2009 and 2016, later moving into coaching and administration. "As for my future, I'll start thinking about that on Monday," Arbeloa said. "I hope it's a 'see you soon'. I've always considered this my home; I've been part of Madrid in various roles for 20 years."