This is according to the Bild podcast "Bayern-Insider". The report claims that Bayern's sporting directors went to considerable lengths to bring the 16-year-old midfield prodigy to Munich.
Translated by
"They're desperate to sign him": A new podcast has exposed an internal rift at FC Bayern Munich over the transfer saga involving Kennet Eichhorn
"FC Bayern flew Eichhorn in specially ahead of the Champions League semi-final against Paris; there was a secret meeting at the Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten where a battle was fought over him," it is reported. "They explained to him why they absolutely wanted him; Vincent Kompany must have spoken to him for hours. Eberl had arranged it together with Christoph Freund and Kompany – they are desperate to sign him."
Yet, despite their enthusiasm, the club's supervisory board has reservations about the transfer fee for the teenager. "Now the supervisory board is saying 'no' once again," the podcast concludes.
- AFP
Eichhorn poker: "Eberl is eager to spend the money."
The standoff at Säbener Straße has reached a stalemate. While the football department is ready to invest, the club's board is blocking the release of funds.
Bild summarises the impasse: "Eberl wants to spend the money, but the supervisory board sees that as a problem. That's the issue with Eichhorn right now – the whole package is a bit expensive." From the agent's perspective, he has a market value of €20 million; why shouldn't a club pay that? Anything above the fixed transfer fee is simply a signing-on bonus."
Liverpool have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Eichhorn.
The player and his agents are reportedly demanding a signing-on fee that FC Bayern is unwilling to pay for a 16-year-old. "The supervisory board feels that this is too much. A signing-on fee of ten to eleven million for the player and his agents is too much, which is why they're saying: 'No, we're out of the running'," sources say.
The club's decision to pull out of the race for Eichhorn is welcome news for rivals Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool FC, who remain in the hunt for the highly rated midfielder.
- Getty Images
BVB remains in the race.
According to Sky, LFC are pulling out all the stops to sign Eichhorn. While rivals jostle for position, Borussia Dortmund are monitoring developments and biding their time. Previous reports suggested BVB had dropped out of the race after Eichhorn's camp demanded an exorbitant signing-on fee.
According to Sky, however, the Black and Yellows remain fully briefed on all developments surrounding the teenager and are aware of every key figure in the deal. The lines of communication between Dortmund, Berlin and the player's camp are open and running hot.
FC Bayern Munich's record transfers
Player Position Signed from Year Transfer fee Harry Kane Forward Tottenham Hotspur 2023 €95 million Lucas Hernandez Defence Atlético Madrid 2019 £80m Luis Diaz Attack Liverpool FC 2025 €70 million Matthijs de Ligt Defence Juventus 2022 €67m Michael Olise Attack Crystal Palace 2024 €53 million