Following their first relegation from the Bundesliga, anger and frustration reigned at VfL Wolfsburg. "It hurts when you get relegated," said manager Dieter Hecking on Sat.1. "I'm deeply disappointed, too, because we've had a very intense period over the last nine to ten weeks. We tried everything, and the players gave their all to avoid relegation."
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"Then we might as well give up!" VfL Wolfsburg are at loggerheads with referee Zwayer following their historic relegation
Ultimately, "it all comes down to a single moment: whether you stay up or go down. Then the game took a turn we didn't want," Hecking explained, referring to Joakim Maehle's early yellow-red card in the 14th minute. He conceded that the second yellow card was "undisputed", but argued that the first booking showed a lack of "tact" on the part of referee Felix Zwayer.
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"I have a completely different take on that incident," said Hecking. "Maehle was tackled three times, then three players came at him – if that isn't a foul by Bilbija, then we might as well give up. We could complain about it, but it's pointless." The match was "decided", he added, and Paderborn deserve credit for their 2-1 extra-time win (1-1, 1-1).
He declined to speculate on what the club's first relegation to the second tier in 29 years might mean for his future. "I'm naturally disappointed that we didn't make it. We need a day or two to process this before we talk," Hecking added. "We have to accept the disappointment and then get back up," supervisory board member Diego Benaglio stated. There were tears in the dressing room.